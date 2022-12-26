Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher
When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
Famous author Roald Dahl & Jazz Age icon Josephine Baker both doubled as top secret spies during WWII against the Nazis
Before becoming the well-known children's author of books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl was a participant in a British spy ring headquartered in Washington, D.C. Dahl joined the Royal Air Force in 1939, training as a fighter pilot. He flew several combat missions until he was injured in a crash landing in the North African desert, ending his military flying career. [i]
John Lennon, a Former President, and a Famed Illusionist Were All Fans of This Haunted New York City Bar
John Lennon, Harry Houdini, and Abraham Lincoln all enjoyed beer at a legendary New York bar located in Greenwich Village, McSorley's Old Ale House.
How Steve Martin Convinced Paul McCartney to Sing a Bluegrass Song
Steve Martin revealed how he convinced Paul McCartney to sing one of his bluegrass songs by proving he was a "terrible singer" himself.
‘Wizard Of Oz’ Hourglass Prop Sells At Auction For Almost Half A Million
Released in 1939, The Wizard of Oz is cited as one of the most influential films in cinematic history. As a result, any props, costumes, and scripts from this movie come with an impressive price tag. So, when the Oz hourglass went up for auction, it easily sold for hundreds of thousands.
A Closer Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s Many Spectacular Engagement Rings
Elizabeth Taylor’s expansive jewelry collection reflected a life filled with love and loss. The actor was engaged 10 times, married eight, divorced seven, and widowed once. Her personal life was only marginally less colorful than the precious stones that shone from her many rings, necklaces, bracelets, and brooches. Though...
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
American Girl reveals its 2023 ‘Girl of the Year’ from New Jersey
American Girl announced its 2023 character Kavi Sharma, who is the first-ever South Asian "Girl of the Year." She is from New Jersey, according to the doll maker.
2022 was a big year for dance books: Here are 5 to check out
These books shed light on some of dance's most iconic figures and provide a glimpse into the state of ballet culture today — and the direction it's heading next year and for years to come.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Star Donna Reed Kept WWII Letters From Soldiers, Says Daughter
1946 saw Donna Reed as Mary Hatch Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life. The Christmas classic dealt with grief, dreams lost, and hope restored. Reed’s daughter Mary Owen learned that Reed dealt with these same issues in her personal life by keeping letters written by soldiers serving in World War II.
Festive re-reads: Ethan Frome by Edith Wharton
Ethan Frome is not your typical festive book. There are no fabulous parties or thawed hearts, no warming morals about the power of togetherness realised with a fireplace crackling somewhere in the background. In fact, Edith Wharton’s 1911 novella is a melancholy, mean little story, as chilly in tone as the lonely Massachusetts landscape with its “sheet of snow perpetually renewed from … pale skies”. And yet, there’s something in it that makes it a perfect read for those slushy days between Christmas and new year. Perhaps it’s the length: short enough to be consumed in one or two sittings, gulped down like ice water. Perhaps it’s the growing sense of foreboding, ideal for those who prefer their December reading to be of the truly bleak midwinter variety (or anyone in need of a palate cleanser after all that yuletide indulgence).
owlcation.com
Analysis of Poem Sonnet 6 by William Shakespeare
Sonnet 6 continues the urgent call for the fair youth to prolong his beauty by breeding, distilling his essence in a vial, denying death victory and the worms their future inheritance. Shakespeare sticks to the familiar iambic pentameter metre (with a slight variation here and there, see below) and English...
This New Year: You don't have to wear out your welcome when you introduce your kids to opera
It’s my favorite genre of music, and I have been lucky enough to see many world-class performances over the years. But while there is no shortage of opera in our city, most productions are too short or too old for my kids' attention span. So when we got tickets for a different production at the Geffen Playhouse—a new theater building on West Coast Avenue—I decided to take advantage of this opportunity by introducing them to an adaptation that would be perfect for their age range: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Douglas J. Davies (adapted by Peter Rugg).
Satire: The Poetic Manifesto of The Unsavory Nature of Fairy Tales
Do you know those classic fairy tales you heard as a kid? The ones with the happily ever after endings? Turns out, they're full of messed up morals. Do you prefer your fairy tales with a dash of twisted morals thrown in? How delightful. Or perhaps you prefer the original versions? How charming. Unfortunately, neither version is particularly appealing.
The true story of the president who couldn't hear music
When Ulysses S. Grant was inaugurated for his first presidential term in 1869, thousands of people showed up to celebrate. It was one of the grandest and swankiest parties held in generations, with pricey tickets and a level of pomp befitting the figurative coronation of the general who had preserved the Union. To no one's surprise, this included lots of music — bugle-blasting, drum-tapping, parade-marching tunes — that set the tone of the event.
Wizard of Oz prop sells for nearly $500,000 at auction
A prop used in the 1939 film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz has sold at auction for nearly half a million dollars.The item in question is an ornate hourglass belonging to the Wicked Witch of the West, played in the film by Margaret Hamilton.Auction company Heritage describes the hourglass as “the most recognisable signature prop from the film”.The item features prominently in the scene in which Dorothy (Judy Garland) confronts the Witch, who gestures to the hourglass and tells her: “You see that? That’s how much longer you’ve got to be alive! And it isn’t long, my pretty!...
Comments / 0