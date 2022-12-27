Suspect arrested after 2 shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police have made an arrest after two people were injured Sunday night in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 1890 Adams House apartments at 2280 Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. According to Atlanta police, a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found at the location. She was alert when taken to the hospital, authorities said.

While en route to that incident, officers were notified of a second person shot in a different area of the same complex. Upon arrival, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers were unable to gather any information about a possible suspect during the initial response, authorities said. But by Tuesday, police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody, but their name and charges were not released.

