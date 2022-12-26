Myra Khanna, Founder & CEO of SAMA, examines the traits shared by great company leaders and which workplace attributes improve resilience. Leaders in the workplace should care whether their team is thriving - where individuals feel they are active contributors and are growing. A study shows that those employees who have a better sense of well-being and productivity miss fewer days in the office due to stress, and have lower rates of burnout and health problems.

