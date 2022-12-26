ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fintechmagazine.com

How fintechs can help businesses manage late payments

Ian Duffy, CEO of Accelerated Payments, discusses how fintechs can help businesses manage delayed customer payments at a challenging time of year. As recession looms many businesses are struggling to balance the books. Add to the mix the ongoing challenge of late payments - and it’s a recipe for financial disaster.
fintechmagazine.com

Fintech: What makes an effective leader in the workplace?

Myra Khanna, Founder & CEO of SAMA, examines the traits shared by great company leaders and which workplace attributes improve resilience. Leaders in the workplace should care whether their team is thriving - where individuals feel they are active contributors and are growing. A study shows that those employees who have a better sense of well-being and productivity miss fewer days in the office due to stress, and have lower rates of burnout and health problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy