fintechmagazine.com
How fintechs can help businesses manage late payments
Ian Duffy, CEO of Accelerated Payments, discusses how fintechs can help businesses manage delayed customer payments at a challenging time of year. As recession looms many businesses are struggling to balance the books. Add to the mix the ongoing challenge of late payments - and it’s a recipe for financial disaster.
fintechmagazine.com
Fintech: What makes an effective leader in the workplace?
Myra Khanna, Founder & CEO of SAMA, examines the traits shared by great company leaders and which workplace attributes improve resilience. Leaders in the workplace should care whether their team is thriving - where individuals feel they are active contributors and are growing. A study shows that those employees who have a better sense of well-being and productivity miss fewer days in the office due to stress, and have lower rates of burnout and health problems.
