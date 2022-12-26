Read full article on original website
BBC
North Northamptonshire Council approves takeover of Thackley Green care home
A council has backed a plan to take over the running of a care home from another authority. Thackley Green in Corby has been controlled by West Northamptonshire Council but North Northamptonshire Council has approved taking it over. It said running the home at a cost of £600,000 a year...
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
BBC
Layout of Wiltshire village's first 200 homes revealed
Details of the first 200 houses to be built as part of a new village have been released. Developer Countryside and Sovereign Housing Association has revealed the layout and appearance of the Lotmead News Eastern Village near Swindon. It aims to build up to 2,500 houses on the 365-acre site...
BBC
Schoolchildren in Cornwall plant tree in Queen's honour
Schoolchildren have boosted Cornwall's tree population by planting an oak in honour of the late Queen. Pupils from Landulph Primary School near Saltash planted the sessile oak in a field owned by farmer Richard Brown. The planting initiative was run by Forest for Cornwall, a climate group aiming to increase...
BBC
Wiltshire leisure centres become carbon neutral
Heat pumps and solar panels have helped three Wiltshire leisure centres become carbon neutral. Installations took place at Five Rivers in Salisbury, Corsham's Springfield Campus and the Olympiad in Chippenham. It was funded with government grants and puts Wiltshire Council on course to become carbon neutral by 2030. Councillor Ian...
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
AOL Corp
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests. They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter. Some 120,710 children in England...
Hotel guests evacuated due to Christmas Eve kitchen fire
Guests booked into a seaside hotel for Christmas had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were called to the Headland Hotel in Torquay just after 10pm on Christmas Eve.Four people were rescued from the hotel by firefighters using ladders.Wow what a busy Christmas Eve night shift that was for Fire Control 🙄10 pump persons reported hotel fire, followed by another persons reported fire 😟thankfully everybody was safe and ok 🙏 Merry Christmas all from Fire Control. Stay safe #headsetheros #here24hours— Devon and Somerset Fire and...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
Pet dog starts fire on Christmas Eve in Essex home
A dog is believed to have started a fire in an Essex home on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Fire services were called to house in Hockley on 24 December after reports of smoke.They quickly worked to extinguish the smouldering blaze in a bedroom and no one was harmed.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.“We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed. We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed a turned the hairdryer on,...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
BBC
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
Boxing Day raft race organisers ask crowds not to throw eggs or flour
The organisers of an annual Boxing Day raft race have repeated pleas to spectators not to throw eggs or flour. Up to 25 decorated rafts are expected to take to the River Derwent for the post-Christmas charity fundraiser in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire. In the past, racers in the 26 December...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Christmas meal served to homeless at Birmingham New Street
More than 250 homeless people have been served a three-course Christmas Eve meal at Birmingham's New Street Station. Hundreds of roast dinners and presents were offered for free to those who arrived at the station's concourse between midday and 15:00 GMT. Midland Langar Seva Society said all were welcome at...
BBC
Wymondham: New primary school planned for expanding town
A new primary school has been planned for a rapidly expanding town. The proposed 420-pupil school could be built in Silfield, on the outskirts of Wymondham, near Norwich. The area's population has swelled in recent years - with about 1,500 homes planned or being built in Wymondham - and there are a lack of school places.
