A dog is believed to have started a fire in an Essex home on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Fire services were called to house in Hockley on 24 December after reports of smoke.They quickly worked to extinguish the smouldering blaze in a bedroom and no one was harmed.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.“We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed. We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed a turned the hairdryer on,...

4 DAYS AGO