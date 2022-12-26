Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The 10 most popular movies of 2022
The year 2022 was a pretty decent one for cinema. From small auteur-driven films like Pearl and The Fabelmans to major blockbuster events like Nope and Elvis, the film industry delivered plenty of movies that shook theaters and rocked audiences worldwide. Now that the year is coming to a close,...
These Were Americans' Top Movies of 2022
With 2022 drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the best cinema moments of the year, and a new study just revealed all the fan favorite films for 2022. OnePoll, a market research company, conducted a study between Dec. 16 and Dec....
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
December TV Bloodbath Poll: 17 Shows Cancelled (So Far) — Which Casualty Hurt the Most? Vote!
The TV biz has the bah humbug blues. A total of 17 series were laid to rest in December — and there’s still 10 days left in the month! Not surprisingly, the body count was highest at HBO/HBO Max, which axed seven programs during the first two weeks of December, including Joss Whedon’s troubled The Nevers, anthology rom-com Love Life, ’70s sex satire Minx, voguing competition Legendary, dating romp FBoy Island, Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles and bilingual comedy Los Espookys. Netflix shuttered four shows, including much-maligned workplace comedy Blockbuster, fantasy drama Warrior Nun, cult fave The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
NEW YORK (AP) — On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online
The biggest movie of the year finally hit streaming. “Top Gun: Maverick” is available just in time for some holiday viewing. “Maverick” can now be streamed on Paramount+, which offers a $4.99 per month subscription with ads and a $9.99 ad-free tier. In addition, the movie can be watched on Epix, which costs $5.99 per month. For those who don’t subscribe to either, rentals and purchases for the film are available on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and RedBox, at prices ranging from $2.99 to $19.99. A sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action film “Top Gun,” “Maverick” is directed by...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.James Cameron's digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009's first "Avatar," which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.While...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Makes Former President Obama’s List of 2022’s Best Movies
When it comes to favorite movies for former President Barack Obama, go ahead and put Top Gun: Maverick down. The Tom Cruise-starring flick made Obama’s list of favorite movies for 2022. It marks his fifth year of sharing some end-of-year titles when it comes to movies, books, and music. Earlier lists from Obama have included movies like Judas and the Black Messiah along with The Boys.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Most Watched Movie Globally on Paramount+
Following its impressive theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to new heights as the year's biggest blockbuster has now become the most-watched film globally on Paramount+. Debuting on the streaming service earlier this month on December 22, the film broke Paramount's previous record held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by 60%.
Harper's Bazaar
What We Know About Knives Out 3 So Far
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out became an instant classic when it premiered in 2019. Starring former James Bond actor Daniel Craig as the brilliant Southern-gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, the Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit grossed over $300 million and earned the writer/director an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Now, Johnson has delighted his fans with the film's sequel Glass Onion, a completely new mystery that sees Blanc traveling to a private island owned by a billionaire played by Edward Norton to solve another murder.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Tops ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ for Best Streaming Debut in Paramount+ History
Top Gun: Maverick is flying high! The action movie premiered to great success on Paramount+ last week, proving its timelessness. The streaming giant shared that the movie has become their most-watched movie over its premiere weekend. According to a press release from Paramount Pictures, the Tom Cruise vehicle has reached this success while maintaining popularity on VOD platforms like iTunes, where the movie is occupying the number two spot. The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, was released on the streamer on Thursday, Dec. 22, nearly seven months after its theatrical premiere on May 27. Paramount did not disclose viewership numbers, however, it eclipsed...
Comments / 0