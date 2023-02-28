Ivan Toney betting allegations: Details of alleged FA rules breaches and possible ban for Brentford striker

The betting charges against Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney may be nearing a resolution with a lengthy suspension likely in store.

The Daily Mail reported that Toney has "pleaded guilty in response to many of the 262 charges" brought by England's Football Association. The next step is an FA disciplinary hearing which will determine the suspension he will have to serve.

Following the newspaper report, Toney published a statement via Instagram saying he was "shocked and disappointed" to see "press speculation" about the investigation and urged the FA to conduct an enquiry into how information could have been leaked.

The 26-year-old forward has bagged 15 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 season, but with Brentford in the top half of the table and looking likely to survive for another season in the Premier League, the club is well-positioned to endure an extended period without their star scorer.

Toney is allowed to play for his club while the investigation continues. Should the player be found guilty of breaching regulations, he will likely face a ban.

Ivan Toney betting allegations

On November 17, the FA announced that Toney had been charged with 232 counts of allegedly breaching betting rules. The charges related to a four-year period between February 2017 and January 2021.

After an earlier report in the Daily Mail revealed he was the subject of an FA investigation, Toney issued a statement via Twitter on the eve of the World Cup confirming the situation: "I'm aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today. I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

"I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals."

On December 22, the FA charged Toney with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules. These charges related to the period between March 14, 2017 and February 18, 2019.

After the latest charges were made public, Brentford said in a statement : "Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue. We will make no further comment at this stage."

Toney was a Newcastle United player in February 2017, although he was on loan at Scunthorpe United in League One, the third level of England's professional leagues. He later played for Wigan Athletic and Scunthorpe for a second time before joining Peterborough United in 2018 on a permanent deal.

He was signed by Brentford in August 2020, helping them to achieve promotion to the Premier League in his first season. He scored 14 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 and has already surpassed that total in 2022/23 with several weeks remaining in the season. His contract with the Bees runs through June 2025.

FA betting rules: What is Ivan Toney accused of doing?

Toney was charged with 262 breaches of FA rule E8, which is a rather thorough piece of legislation that covers betting rules for people involved in professional football.

It is not known yet exactly which aspects of rule E8 Toney is alleged to have broken. The FA investigation is likely to be a long process as Toney will have the right to respond to each of the alleged rule breaches individually.

What has Ivan Toney said?

Following claims made by The Daily Mail that Toney was pleading guilty to some of the charges and could begin a ban from football before the end of the season, the striker published a statement via Instagram.

He said: "I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made.

"It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process. My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak enquiry, as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers — the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad. As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment, and shall continue to concentrate on my football."

What are betting rules in football?

The English FA has extensive rules relating to betting in football when it comes to those who work in the industry. In the governing body's own words, these rules "apply to everyone involved in football, from the players and managers, to the match officials and club staff".

The FA says: "A worldwide ban on betting on football was introduced for all those involved in the game at Premier League, English Football League, National League and The FA Women's Super League and The FA Women's Championship levels, as well as those at clubs in the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues and all other Participants who do not fall into the category below.

Participants covered by the ban will be prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

"This also includes a worldwide ban on betting on any other football-related matter. For example, the transfer of players, employment of managers or team selection. The passing of inside information to somebody that uses the information for betting remains prohibited."

'Inside information' is defined as "information that you are aware of due to your position in the game and which is not publicly available — for example, this may be injury or team selection news".

Such information cannot be used by participants in football to place a bet or instruct someone else to do so on the participant's behalf. It is also prohibited for inside information to be passed on to someone else for the purposes of betting, although individuals can be in breach of the rules even if they did not know the inside information they passed on would be used for a bet.

Will Ivan Toney be banned?

According to Sky Sports , Toney could face a ban of at least six months if the investigation finds he placed a bet on his own team, though reports indicate that is not the case here.

At the moment, he remains a firm part of Thomas Frank's side, but that may change depending on the result of the investigation.

With Brentford close to clinching Premier League survival for 2023/24, a multi-month suspension from football activities that takes effect prior to the end of the 2022/23 campaign would include the summer months when the team is in its offseason.

Notable players banned for betting offences

There are previous examples of high-profile footballers being punished for breaching FA betting rules.

Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier was banned for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 ($95,000) after he was found guilty of encouraging a friend to place a bet on him signing for Atletico Madrid, the club he joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. Trippier, who denied the allegation, had an appeal rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and did not play in La Liga between January 12 and March 7, 2021.

In March 2020, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was banned for four months and fined £150,000 ($180,000) after an investigation found he had passed on inside information relating to a possible transfer. The striker, who saw his contract with Trabzonspor cancelled, said: "I just want to say it's been a very long and drawn-out process over the last couple of years and difficult to concentrate on my football.

"I'm going to continue to campaign for professional footballers to be able to speak to their families and close friends freely, without the real risk of being charged. I feel the betting companies and the practice and process of people placing bets on players moving clubs has to be stopped."

Joey Barton, formerly of Newcastle and Manchester City, was given an 18-month ban in 2017 after an investigation found he had placed more than 1,200 bets on football between 2006 and 2016. Although the suspension was later reduced on appeal, it effectively hastened his retirement from his playing career.

Does Ivan Toney play for England?

Toney was called up to the England squad for the first time in September 2022 for UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. He was an unused substitute for the 3-3 draw with Hansi Flick's side at Wembley Stadium on September 26.

Having scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League games prior to the break for the Qatar World Cup, Toney was tipped to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the tournament, but he was not selected.

Ivan Toney height, stats for Brentford

Ivan Toney is 1.79 metres tall (approximately 5 feet, 10 inches).

With 14 goals and three assists in 21 Premier League appearances in 2022/23, Toney has been by far Brentford's most dangerous attacking player.

Overall, Toney has scored 62 goals in 112 league games for Brentford in the Championship and Premier League.