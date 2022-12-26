ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYPD arrest man suspected of fatal stabbings

By Chau Lam
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell lauded officers for Codrington's arrest

A suspect wanted for a series of attacks in Manhattan that left two dead and others injured has been arrested, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Monday.

Police said Roland Codrington, 35, of Manhattan, is allegedly responsible for stabbing and killing a pediatrician in a Harlem park late Friday and a 51-year-old man who was found dead on a street in the Lower East Side last week.

The police have also accused Codrington of attacking three people inside a Harlem bar during the five-day violent rampage.

“While we applaud the great work of our officers, our hearts go out to the family and friends of loved ones of the victims who fell prey to this predator,” Sewell said during a news conference.

Codrington has been charged with numerous crimes, including murder and attempted murder. He was arrested Saturday in the Bronx after police officers spotted him and his girlfriend driving a stolen car that belonged to the pediatrician and pulled them over, police said.

He is being represented by Sam Roberts, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, who said "this is the beginning of a very long process in what appears to be an extremely complicated case."

Police said the crime spree began on Dec. 19 in the East Village. It was around 1 a.m. when the 51-year-old man leaving a bar bumped into Codrington – who was walking with his girlfriend – at 214 Avenue A. The men, whom police said did not know each other, argued for about 20 seconds when Codrington allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the man’s throat.

On Dec. 22, police said Codrington entered Teddy’s Bar & Grill, a bar in East Harlem carrying a baseball bat and attacked a female bartender. When two men tried to help the bartender, police said Codrington stabbed them with an unknown object. The three were wounded.

Police said Codrington was in the bar about a week earlier and was asked to leave. NYPD officials said Codrington felt “disrespected” by the employees.

Police connected Codrington to the attacks in the East Village and East Harlem but they were unable to locate him before he allegedly committed another homicide.

Police said Codrington came across the pediatrician - whom police identified as Bruce Maurice Henry, at about 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 23 inside Marcus Garvey Park.

“There’s some verbal exchange, where [Codrington] becomes enraged, takes out a knife and stabs [the doctor] numerous times,” said Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Henry, 60, of the Bronx, was found stabbed numerous times in the eye, hands, back, body, and buttocks, police said.

Police said they connected Codrington to the doctor’s death after video footage showed him and his girlfriend getting into a black Mercedes-Benz parked near the park on Dec. 24.

Codrington is being held without bail and is expected to return to court Dec. 30.

The story has been updated to include information about the suspect's bail eligibility, next court appearance and comment from Codrington's lawyer.

