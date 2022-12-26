Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup
Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
semoball.com
COLUMN: Christmas Tournament consolation finals are the small schools' time to shine
After 22 games of basketball at the Show Me Center, the next four games in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday will be with hardware on the line. Basketball Armageddon will take place at 7:30 p.m. when Cape Central and Jackson renew their rivalry in the first championship game matchup since 2018.
semoball.com
Kennett upsets undefeated Bernie to advance to Bloomfield final four
BLOOMFIELD - The field house was rockin' when Kennett came knockin' Wednesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' seventh-seeded Indians squeaked past Coach Jason Long's second-seeded, and previously undefeated, Bernie Mules by just four points, 87-83, in what some might call the Tristan Johnson show.
semoball.com
TRC baseball, softball teams gear up for opening day
With the preseason set to get rolling in the next few weeks, both the baseball and softball programs at Three Rivers College enter the 2023 campaign with high optimism of potential big seasons spurred on by improvement of areas of importance and some of the freshmen talents that has arrived on campus.
semoball.com
Mules can’t keep momentum, fall in Showdown opener
Poplar Bluff boys basketball had to be feeling good about itself after a 2-0 trip north 12 days ago at the Route 66 Shootout. That momentum looked to have carried over in the Mules first game of the 35th annual Poplar Bluff Basketball Showdown Wednesday night. The Mules came out...
semoball.com
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie
BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
semoball.com
BCT: Dons turn back Hayti upset bid
BLOOMFIELD — Big meals and NFL football took up plenty of the Christmas holiday for numerous people over the holiday weekend — and it’s likely the Doniphan Dons basketball team had many, if not all, enjoy themselves. So, a sluggish start as the No. 3 seed in...
semoball.com
Cardinals ground Eagles move to 5th Place game
Brayden Hastings put up 16 points to lead the way for Woodland in a 66-51 victory over Oran in the fifth-place semifinal of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. Senior Jarid Frymire scored 13 points and freshman Korbin Kinder scored 12 points for the...
semoball.com
Cape Central cruises to Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament semifinals
Cape Central went “Showtime” on Oak Ridge in a dominant 94-39 win in the quarterfinals of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at the Show Me Center. Five Tigers scored double figures during the game. Jaydon Reynolds led Cape Central with 20 points. Cameron Williams scored 15 points, Max Vogel pitched in 11 and Marquel Murray and TySeanDre’ Edwards each scored 10 points.
semoball.com
Sikeston cruises past Lutheran-St. Charles in St. Dominic Tournament
O’FALLON, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament with an 84-69 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles on Tuesday night at St. Dominic High School. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs will take on top-seeded Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
semoball.com
Kennett takes down Holcomb in Bloomfield Christmas Tournament opener
BLOOMFIELD – The Kennett High School basketball team played more like champs than a seventh seed team on Tuesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' squad routed a tough, 10th-seed Holcomb team in its 88-59 victory at Bloomfield High School. Kennett drew first blood...
semoball.com
Notre Dame gets hot from three; eliminates Scott County Central
Following a loss in the opening round of the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, Notre Dame coach Paul Unterreiner said today’s matchup with Scott County Central would be a “wake-up call”. The Bulldogs answered the call by using a big first half to down the Braves 64-27...
semoball.com
Kelly takes care of business to eliminate Bell City
Dalton Forck scored 11 points to lead Kelly past Bell City in a 55-16 rout during the consolation quarterfinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at the Show Me Center. Kelly began the game on an 8-2 run and forced Bell City to use an early timeout....
semoball.com
Meadow Heights overcomes Leopold shooting, advances to consolation semi
Meadow Height’s Cayden Bess came up with the play of the game with less than 10 seconds left as he drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to take a three-point lead. Bess's shot helped carry the Panthers to an eventual 49-47 victory on Tuesday at the Show Me Center in a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation quarterfinal that went to the death as two physical teams fought it out down the stretch.
semoball.com
BCT: Portageville bounces back from upset
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Portageville, the defending Bloomfield Christmas Tournament Champions, bounced back from a disappointing opening-round loss with a win over Richland in the consolation bracket on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (5-4) won 81-63 over the 12th-seeded Rebels (6-2) and had four players reach double-digit scoring. “I...
semoball.com
Mules host 35th Showdown
The Poplar Bluff Basketball Showdown has become as synonymous to the town as anything else anyone can name. Once again, the tournament is here and begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday when things tip off between Little Rock Christian and Haywood, Tenn. Following that contest, Blytheville, Ark. takes on Memphis (Tenn.)...
semoball.com
Lady Bearcat’s work ethic pays off with breakout senior season
The story of Maddie Glaus is actually quite unique in common parlance. Living in an era where most youths are accused of having a false sense of entitlement and many being rewarded for doing less, the Dexter senior is the epitome of making her goals come to fruition through hard work and toil.
kbsi23.com
Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley damaged by early morning blaze
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley is but a distant memory thanks in part to an overnight fire that engulfed the structure. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a fire that reachedd all four corners of the building. When crews arrived,...
mymoinfo.com
Christmas Dinner At Ci Ci’s In Farmington A Big Success
(Farmington) Close to 800 people were served up a free traditional Christmas dinner Sunday at Ci Ci’s Pizza in Farmington. Chip and Debbie Peterson helped to organize the dinner, along with Brad Faller, the owner of Ci Ci’s. Chip Peterson says it was a great day. Debbie Peterson...
kbsi23.com
Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
