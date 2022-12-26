Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Pittman believes Razorbacks 'disappointed everybody' with 2022 season
The Razorbacks will look to avoid a losing season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
247Sports
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach
Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
247Sports
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch
The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
2024 Texas cornerback Aeryn Hampton drops early list of recruiting favorites
Aeryn Hampton is one of the most heavily sought after 2024 prospects in Northeast Texas. The four-star cornerback recruit from Daingerfield High School gave an early verbal commitment to Texas but he has since backed off that pledge. The Longhorns remain in the running for Hampton's commitment. He also included...
247Sports
Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
Final look at injuries, roster for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The roster movement prior to the Gator Bowl appears to finally be settled. Injuries, opt outs and the NCAA Transfer Portal have changed teams during bowl season, and South Carolina was not immune. With just about 24 hours left before the Gamecocks (8-4) take on Notre Dame, there’s a pretty clear grasp on the roster now.
Ohio State Peach Bowl Thursday practice report
ATLANTA – No. 4 Ohio State's week down south continues as the Buckeyes prepare to take on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve. The preparation continued Thursday morning. Thursday began with the Scarlet and Gray back at the College Football Hall of...
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ in lead-up to Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has not had the season he likely expected in 2022 thanks to injuries. While the sophomore has been limited for the better part of the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign, he has his sights set on contributing in a meaningful way come Saturday.
Everything Coach T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of Baylor game
Iowa State is set to play another game Saturday, in a major conference matchup hosting the Baylor Bears. Ahead of the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the media, discussing the health of the team, what makes Baylor so difficult, and more. On Keyonte George’s addition to Baylor.
247Sports
Hudson Card's Purdue transfer stuns media as ex-Texas football QB unites with Boilermakers OC Graham Harrell
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue, the latest top-rated signal caller out of the transfer portal this cycle to look for an opportunity elsewhere ahead of the 2023 season. Card, who announced his decision formally Monday night on Twitter, joins first-year Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters on a new-look team following the recent departure of Jeff Brohm to Louisville.
Coach Speak: Quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield breaks down new Purdue quarterback Hudson Card
Earlier this week Ryan Walters and Purdue landed Texas quarterback transfer Hudson Card out of the transfer portal to be the Boilermakers' next quarterback under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. In six games for the Longhorns this season, Card threw for 928 yards and six touchdowns while completing 69.4% of...
247Sports
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff
Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
247Sports
Bo Nix just wrapped up one of the best QB seasons in Oregon history
Bo Nix will be back at Oregon in 2023. His late game heroics in San Diego send he and the Ducks into the offseason on a positive note and with him as a prospective Hesiman Trophy candidate. Wednesday night's come-from-behind conclusion, which included two Nix touchdown passes over the final...
Tennessee newcomer already turning heads during bowl practices
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton shared with GoVols247 why one of his newest teammates is already turning heads in the Vols' Orange Bowl practices.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0