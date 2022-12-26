Read full article on original website
Related
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
AOL Corp
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors
It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Oil prices are up, are refinery shutdowns to blame?
A winter storm over a large swath of the U.S. is being blamed for oil refinery shutdown in Houston and spiking crude prices
What Are Home Heating Oil Prices Across the U.S.?
And how high will home heating oil prices go as we head deeper into winter?
The 'world's coolest dictator' rounded up 60,000 people in a supposed crackdown on MS-13. A shrimp farming community is fighting back.
The MS-13 gang made El Salvador one of the most violent places not at war. The 'world's coolest dictator' created a new layer of misery.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Business Insider
The F-14 Tomcat first flew 52 years ago. Here's why the US destroyed them rather than let anyone else buy them.
The US Navy's famed F-14 Tomcat fighter jet first flew on December 21, 1970. When the F-14 was retired in 2007, US officials made the unusual decision to scrap the entire fleet. They didn't want to leave any spare parts for one of the Tomcat's biggest foreign buyers: Iran. This...
Meet the Indian industrialist worth almost as much as Elon Musk after getting $42 billion richer this year
Gautam Adani's net wealth stands at $119 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the world's third-richest person.
rigzone.com
Sempra Receives Export Licenses For Two LNG Projects
Energia Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement nations. Energía Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) nations.
Oil from questionable origins with a 40% discount is being offered to US energy traders, report says
US energy traders are receiving pitches for steeply discounted crude with unclear origins, Bloomberg reported. One middleman offered up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 markdown vs. West Texas Intermediate, per the report. Traders told Bloomberg that they passed on the super-cheap crude due to doubts about...
The Sinaloa Cartel's 'narco juniors' have big plans for marijuana, and they're borrowing ideas from California's dispensaries
"Look at the gringos, they are selling this same product in their beautiful stores. That's what we want," one cartel member told Insider.
ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to EU’s windfall tax on energy firms
ExxonMobil has launched a legal challenge against the EU in an attempt to derail the bloc’s windfall tax on the profits of energy producers. In a high-stakes political battle as countries across Europe and the wider western world struggle with soaring energy costs and sky-high inflation, the US oil firm said it believed the EU had overreached its powers with the windfall tax.
Global supply of oil inches tighter amid Russia's response to the G7 to reduce oil output
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended last week's rally up by 5.46%. Saudi Arabian stocks climbed on Sunday, the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), inching 0.2% higher. The global supply of these commodities is expected to remain tight. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a main benchmark for oil...
Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
ANELO, Argentina, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth.
Comments / 0