AOL Corp

Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Axios

Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC

The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
rigzone.com

Sempra Receives Export Licenses For Two LNG Projects

Energia Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement nations. Energía Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) nations.
The Guardian

ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to EU’s windfall tax on energy firms

ExxonMobil has launched a legal challenge against the EU in an attempt to derail the bloc’s windfall tax on the profits of energy producers. In a high-stakes political battle as countries across Europe and the wider western world struggle with soaring energy costs and sky-high inflation, the US oil firm said it believed the EU had overreached its powers with the windfall tax.
Reuters

Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

ANELO, Argentina, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth.

