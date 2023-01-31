Shoppers Are Getting 'So Many Compliments' on Their Glowing Skin Thanks to This $22 Almond Oil Face Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can’t go wrong with more hydrating products this winter. Whether it’s an intense cream or soothing balm , everyone needs as much moisture as possible. Luckily, there’s still time to take advantage of holiday deals that got extended. Take for instance, Three Ships . The Drew Barrymore-loved brand is currently offering 20 percent off select items for a limited time. So if you like stocking up on skincare before the new year, we suggest you opt for the Almond Oil Serum . Now only $22, it delivers a boost of hydration that lasts long. If you ask us, it’s definitely a must-have this winter.

The Hydrate Almond Oil Serum from Three Ships is exactly what you need for those dry days. It’s so nourishing for parched skin thanks to its ingredients like almond oil, pumpkin, and Vitamin E. However, the former extract is what really helps to lock in moisture and soften the skin’s texture. Note that it can only seal in everything when the serum is applied after creams . So simply, use a few drops morning and night to moisturize the skin.

Three Ships Hydrate 49% Almond Oil Serum

Many shoppers agree that this oil-based serum is a go-to for winter skincare. Matter of fact, it’s already being a staple in their routine. They love how instantly hydrated their skin feels after applying it.

One reviewer writes on Three Ships’ website, “I suffer from dry skin quite regularly as well as sensitive skin and this serum has worked wonders.”

Whereas another added, “Adding this serum to my new skincare routine has made my skin feel moisturized to the max! It’s amazing!”

So, give your skin a daily dose of hydration this season. Don’t forget, Three Ships’ Hydrate 49% Almond Oil Serum is only $22 today, so act fast!

