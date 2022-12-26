Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Unsafe campsite’ Hunnell Road to be cleared
The City of Bend has deemed the Hunnell Road are on the north end of the city an “unsafe campsite.” The designation came in a release on Wednesday. The city says the designation will begin an outreach process to support those living in the area. Ultimately, it will result in clearing of the camps this coming March.
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
KTVL
Bend teens arrested for stealing snakes, frogs, and a turtle from local reptile store
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Rollover crash on Highway 20 blamed on icy roads
Icy road conditions are being blamed for a rollover crash on Highway 20 west of Bend Wednesday morning. Oregon State Police say the driver of a car lost control, spun around on the road ended up rolling on his side and into a fence. The driver had minor injuries and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend woman arrested for DUII after crashes, attempting to steal police car
Redmond Police say a Bend woman was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and other crimes Saturday night after allegedly crashing into several vehicles. But before she was taken into custody, she allegedly tried to leave the scene of the crashes by stealing a police car. Four people...
kptv.com
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Boulder falls on Deschutes River Trail
With the recent precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, don’t be surprised to encounter rock slides around the region. One local example is a large boulder that fell onto the Deschutes River Trail near Archie Briggs Road in Bend. A viewer alerted us to the boulder’s location in the middle of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97
The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk
KATU.com
Driver slides off icy Hwy 20 and crashes into tree, killing passenger, OSP troopers say
SISTERS, Ore. — A driver lost control and crashed on an icy stretch of Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, killing a passenger in the car, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters.
DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car
bendsource.com
Fundraiser Set Up for Family of Mother Killed in Crash
A vehicle crash on Dec. 23 took the life of a mother of five, Maria Aviles Tapia of Sisters. Oregon State Police say Aviles was riding as a passenger in a Suzuki XL7 when the driver lost control on an icy road and crashed into a tree. It happened at milepost 3 on Highway 20 near Sisters just before 4pm. The driver sustained minor injuries and went to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, but Aviles was pronounced dead at the scene.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor
A nearly 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 from Madras north was closed late Tuesday afternoon due to a crash and several downed trees as the latest round of stormy weather made for more challenging travel around the state and had ODOT urging to “delay travel if possible.” The post Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
KTVZ
Redmond Fire & Rescue plans second ‘burn to learn’ live fire training session Tuesday
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Redmond Fire and Rescue will be conducting the second of two live fire trainings on the donated School District property at 720 SW 23rd Street. Burn operations will start at 8:00 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. Around noon, the building will...
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters woman killed in crash on icy Hwy. 20 remembered as ‘amazing mother … who made everyone laugh’
A friend and coworker of a Sisters woman killed in a crash two days before Christmas on icy Highway 20 east of Sisters is raising funds to help the tragedy-stricken family, which includes five young children, and is quickly finding support in that effort. The post Sisters woman killed in crash on icy Hwy. 20 remembered as ‘amazing mother … who made everyone laugh’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 5