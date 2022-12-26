Read full article on original website
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
NBC Sports
Back home Portland does it right, celebrates Lillard becoming franchise leading scorer
Damian Lillard — the greatest Portland Trail Blazer ever — became the franchise’s leading scorer last week with a couple of free throws in Oklahoma City that moved him past Clyde Drexler. The moment was noted at the time, but it’s the kind of thing best celebrated...
Warriors Reveal Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at home
Centre Daily
Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105
Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, including a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night.
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/27/2022
The Phoenix Suns (19-5) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (20-12) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Phoenix has lost three consecutive games and dropped to fifth in the Western Conference. The Suns are 18-16...
Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview
THUNDER: OUT - Aleksej Pokusevski (Leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle), Ousmane Dieng (Wrist), Chet Holmgren (Foot) GAME PREVIEW: The Hornets travel back home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets went 2-4 on the road trip, which started December 18th in Denver and ended on Tuesday at Golden State. This will be the Hornets' first of four home games on this homestand. The Hornets' opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been an exciting team to watch this season, mostly because of the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have struggled on the road with just a 5-11 record, which a stark contrast to what they've been able to do at home. The Hornets having home-court advantage could pay off against a young Thunder squad. The Thunder recently had a key loss last game Aleksej Pokusevski injured his leg. Today, the team released that Pokusevski, who is averaging 8.8 points per game, has a broken left leg and will miss 6-8 weeks. The Thunder have a record of 15-19 on the season and sit in 12th in the Western Conference, just 2.0 games behind the Warriors for the last play-in spot. On the other hand, the Hornets hold a record of 9-26, which matches the Pistons for the least amount of wins this season. The Hornets will look to get win #10 tonight against the Thunder.
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Reinforcements Arrive As Pelicans Prepare To Host Timberwolves
Zion Williamson, among others, returns to the court tonight as New Orleans tries to extend its winning streak to four games.
When Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II makes his debut is up to him
Last week, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could make his season debut this week. For that to happen, Payton, who has been recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, must play Friday at the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Could that happen?. “I don’t...
Thunder Gameday: Quick Trip to Charlotte
Following a seven-game homestand, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets. This will be a one-game trip away from Oklahoma City before the team heads back for another contest at Paycom Center. As such, this will be the Thunder's last game of the season on the road.
Trail Blazers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are performing much better this year than they did last season. If we’re being honest, they’re actually playing better than expected. The Blazers currently have a win-loss record of 18-16. That puts them right in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. In fact, the Blazers are currently in eighth place in the West. They are half a game behind the Dallas Mavericks and just ahead of the Utah Jazz. As of this writing, the Trail Blazers have also just arrested a three-game skid by beating the Charlotte Hornets. Nevertheless, there are some holes to plug on Portland’s roster. That means coach Chauncey Billups and GM Neil Olshey need to make some interesting decisions by the time the trade deadline comes along. Here we will look at a couple of 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Trail Blazers.
Jazz vs. Warriors: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Wednesday
Riding a two-game winning streak to start their homestand, the Golden State Warriors will welcome the Utah Jazz to San Francisco’s Chase Center on the second-leg of a home back-to-back on Wednesday evening in the Bay Area. After upsetting the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas day, the Warriors stayed hot...
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game
Draymond Green is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors.
