Charlotte, NC

Centre Daily

Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105

Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, including a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview

THUNDER: OUT - Aleksej Pokusevski (Leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle), Ousmane Dieng (Wrist), Chet Holmgren (Foot) GAME PREVIEW: The Hornets travel back home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets went 2-4 on the road trip, which started December 18th in Denver and ended on Tuesday at Golden State. This will be the Hornets' first of four home games on this homestand. The Hornets' opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been an exciting team to watch this season, mostly because of the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have struggled on the road with just a 5-11 record, which a stark contrast to what they've been able to do at home. The Hornets having home-court advantage could pay off against a young Thunder squad. The Thunder recently had a key loss last game Aleksej Pokusevski injured his leg. Today, the team released that Pokusevski, who is averaging 8.8 points per game, has a broken left leg and will miss 6-8 weeks. The Thunder have a record of 15-19 on the season and sit in 12th in the Western Conference, just 2.0 games behind the Warriors for the last play-in spot. On the other hand, the Hornets hold a record of 9-26, which matches the Pistons for the least amount of wins this season. The Hornets will look to get win #10 tonight against the Thunder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Quick Trip to Charlotte

Following a seven-game homestand, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets. This will be a one-game trip away from Oklahoma City before the team heads back for another contest at Paycom Center. As such, this will be the Thunder's last game of the season on the road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Trail Blazers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Portland Trail Blazers are performing much better this year than they did last season. If we’re being honest, they’re actually playing better than expected. The Blazers currently have a win-loss record of 18-16. That puts them right in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. In fact, the Blazers are currently in eighth place in the West. They are half a game behind the Dallas Mavericks and just ahead of the Utah Jazz. As of this writing, the Trail Blazers have also just arrested a three-game skid by beating the Charlotte Hornets. Nevertheless, there are some holes to plug on Portland’s roster. That means coach Chauncey Billups and GM Neil Olshey need to make some interesting decisions by the time the trade deadline comes along. Here we will look at a couple of 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Trail Blazers.
PORTLAND, OR

