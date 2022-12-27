ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Man, 44, killed in Christmas night head-on crash near Yuba City

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUlaS_0jurcg7900

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/26/22 03:29

SUTTER COUNTY – One driver has died and another driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Yuba City late Christmas night.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman in a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving on S George Washington Boulevard when her car was hit head-on by a 1999 Ford Explorer going the wrong way near Bogue Road.

The driver of the Explorer, 44-year-old Yuba City resident Jack Alan Means, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

Officers say the Mustang driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital.

While no arrests have been made, CHP says both parties had empty alcohol containers in their vehicles. The Mustang driver also appeared to be impaired, officers say.

A toxicology report is pending.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Causes Fatality Near Yuba City

A fatal accident near Yuba City on December 25 caused the death of one man and injured a teenager. The collision occurred on South George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road around 10:00 p.m. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang were traveling in opposite directions when the head-on crash occurred.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
kubaradio.com

Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville man, 62, identified as person killed in Christmas Eve DUI crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.On Wednesday, Fairfield police identified the person killed as 62-year-old Vacaville resident Henry Blank. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury

Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews rescue person from island in swollen Roseville creek

ROSEVILLE - Crews rescued a person who was stuck on an island in the middle of a swollen Roseville creek on Friday.On Friday around 2 p.m., Roseville Police and Fire Dispatch Center received a 911 call alerting them to a medical emergency around the green belt area off of Antelope Creek Drive, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The department says the incident was increased to a rescue alarm and Roseville Fire Department's technical rescue team was notified.  Crews, equipped with special water gear, waded into the creek and brought the person to safety. The person who was stranded was initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 person dead, a second injured in Yuba City car crash Sunday night

YUBA CITY, Calif. 12:53 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one person was injured and another died during a car crash in Yuba City on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. One of the drivers, Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba city, was driving on S George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, approaching a SUV driving in the opposite direction.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced

SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
GRIDLEY, CA
riolindamessenger.com

North Sacramento CHP DUI Checkpoint

The California Highway Patrol (CHP), North Sacramento Area, announces a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sobriety Checkpoint to be held on Saturday, December 30th, 2022, in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County. The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will be operational at 10:00 p.m., and is set to end at 3:00 a.m.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
123K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy