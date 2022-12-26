ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

alxnow.com

Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February

Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wypr.org

"The Black Cell": Dr. Wendy Shaia's dark tale of racism, rage, rebellion

(This conversation was originally broadcast on September 30, 2022) Welcome to this archive edition of Midday. Today, we’ll revisit conversations Tom had last September with two novelists who have written books about racial inequality, liberation and integration. They are very different stories, but they are both insightful, provocative, and compelling.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022

It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

National Museum of African American History and Culture to honor 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will be kicking off the New Year by recognizing the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation with a film screening, as well as encouraging visitors to reflect on the importance of that time in history by checking out unique artifacts that symbolize the era.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Hopes to Open in the First Week of January

Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant had a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen in the first week of January, according to a social media post. Full statement from Chef Tony’s can be seen below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Meet Chief Steven A. Sund

One of the darkest days in American history became an extraordinary story of courage under fire. Courage under Fire is United States Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund’s gripping personal account that takes readers inside the events leading up to January 6th, and provides a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was valiantly defended in hand-to-hand combat by the U.S. Capitol Police officers who found themselves outnumbered 58 to one. Chief Sund has written the definitive inside story of the perfect storm of events that led up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, a day that rocked the nation and threatened our democracy.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Is Your New Year’s Resolution to Get Published?

Make it happen at the 2023 Washington Writers Conference!. Have you resolved that you’re absolutely, positively, definitely going to get serious about writing that book in the New Year? Then sign up for the 2023 Washington Writers Conference!. Register by Dec. 31st, and you’ll enjoy:. Four (not the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Weekly

A Hidden Animal

Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
EDGEWATER, MD
newsy.com

Kwanzaa Celebrations Shine Light On Community And Culture

Between the Christmas lights and the echoes of "Auld Lang Syne," there's a celebration of culture. Dancers at the Coyaba Theater in Washington, D.C., are rehearsing for a performance in honor of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration created in the 1960s during the civil rights movement and focuses on...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Best of 2022: Examining Silver Spring’s past, present, and future as a “Black Space”

This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on January 12. There are a lot of conversations going on right now about the future of downtown Silver Spring. Here’s one we should be having: Silver Spring is one of the region’s most significant Black business districts.
SILVER SPRING, MD
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Don’t Count Me Out: A Baltimore Dope Fiend’s Miraculous Recovery

Never underestimate our capacity for redemption. Don’t Count Me Out is a story of the power of one’s past and the tenacity to overcome it. In it, Rafael Alvarez — a onetime reporter for the Baltimore Sun and writer for the Baltimore-based TV drama “The Wire” — chronicles the life of Bruce White, a low-level criminal who, during his outlaw days, haunted the streets of Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

2022 ends on a mild, wet note but when will winter return?

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Winter officially began on Dec. 21, and the new season certainly lived up to its namesake across much of the United States. A split in the Polar Vortex led to one of the strongest cold air outbreaks in years, coinciding with one of the biggest storms of the year with winds across the Midwest and Great Lakes that grounded flights and continue to impact travel to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington

Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Royal Sands Social Club makes its Navy Yard debut

Supply chain issues delayed the opening of restaurant operator Mission Group‘s most ambitious restaurant project for months, but Royal Sands Social Club has opened its doors in D.C.’s Navy Yard. And you might even be tempted to wear your swimming suit. The owners created what they call “the...
WASHINGTON, DC

