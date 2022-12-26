Read full article on original website
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
wypr.org
"The Black Cell": Dr. Wendy Shaia's dark tale of racism, rage, rebellion
(This conversation was originally broadcast on September 30, 2022) Welcome to this archive edition of Midday. Today, we’ll revisit conversations Tom had last September with two novelists who have written books about racial inequality, liberation and integration. They are very different stories, but they are both insightful, provocative, and compelling.
The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022
It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
National Museum of African American History and Culture to honor 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation
WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will be kicking off the New Year by recognizing the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation with a film screening, as well as encouraging visitors to reflect on the importance of that time in history by checking out unique artifacts that symbolize the era.
How to watch ‘The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’ tonight (12-28-22) | TV, stream and time
“The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” will air tonight (Dec. 28, 2022) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show, you can watch it on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Hopes to Open in the First Week of January
Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant had a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen in the first week of January, according to a social media post. Full statement from Chef Tony’s can be seen below:
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Meet Chief Steven A. Sund
One of the darkest days in American history became an extraordinary story of courage under fire. Courage under Fire is United States Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund’s gripping personal account that takes readers inside the events leading up to January 6th, and provides a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was valiantly defended in hand-to-hand combat by the U.S. Capitol Police officers who found themselves outnumbered 58 to one. Chief Sund has written the definitive inside story of the perfect storm of events that led up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, a day that rocked the nation and threatened our democracy.
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Is Your New Year’s Resolution to Get Published?
Make it happen at the 2023 Washington Writers Conference!. Have you resolved that you’re absolutely, positively, definitely going to get serious about writing that book in the New Year? Then sign up for the 2023 Washington Writers Conference!. Register by Dec. 31st, and you’ll enjoy:. Four (not the...
Bay Weekly
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
newsy.com
Kwanzaa Celebrations Shine Light On Community And Culture
Between the Christmas lights and the echoes of "Auld Lang Syne," there's a celebration of culture. Dancers at the Coyaba Theater in Washington, D.C., are rehearsing for a performance in honor of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration created in the 1960s during the civil rights movement and focuses on...
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: Examining Silver Spring’s past, present, and future as a “Black Space”
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on January 12. There are a lot of conversations going on right now about the future of downtown Silver Spring. Here’s one we should be having: Silver Spring is one of the region’s most significant Black business districts.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Don’t Count Me Out: A Baltimore Dope Fiend’s Miraculous Recovery
Never underestimate our capacity for redemption. Don’t Count Me Out is a story of the power of one’s past and the tenacity to overcome it. In it, Rafael Alvarez — a onetime reporter for the Baltimore Sun and writer for the Baltimore-based TV drama “The Wire” — chronicles the life of Bruce White, a low-level criminal who, during his outlaw days, haunted the streets of Charm City.
fox5dc.com
2022 ends on a mild, wet note but when will winter return?
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Winter officially began on Dec. 21, and the new season certainly lived up to its namesake across much of the United States. A split in the Polar Vortex led to one of the strongest cold air outbreaks in years, coinciding with one of the biggest storms of the year with winds across the Midwest and Great Lakes that grounded flights and continue to impact travel to this day.
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
Cielo Rojo Listed in Eater’s “Where D.C. Restaurant Experts Loved to Dine Out in 2022”
The quality and diversity of the local restaurant scene continue to attract national and local media attention. In Eater D.C.’s roundup of where area food critics enjoyed dining in 2022, local food blogger Rick Chessen of Rick Eats DC praised Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park:. My go-to places tend...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington
Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
bethesdamagazine.com
A county that takes pride in its diversity finds itself plagued with hate
For at least three years running, WalletHub has ranked four Montgomery County localities as among the most ethnically diverse in the nation: Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and Rockville. People of color make up the majority of residents of the county. Jewish people account for about 10% of the county’s population,...
WTOP
Royal Sands Social Club makes its Navy Yard debut
Supply chain issues delayed the opening of restaurant operator Mission Group‘s most ambitious restaurant project for months, but Royal Sands Social Club has opened its doors in D.C.’s Navy Yard. And you might even be tempted to wear your swimming suit. The owners created what they call “the...
Washington Examiner
Washington’s Union Station shows what happens when lawlessness is ignored
While serving in Congress, I had the pleasure of visiting and attending events at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Union Station is a historical landmark in our nation’s capital, and before the pandemic, it was a safe place to eat, shop, or catch a train along the East Coast.
