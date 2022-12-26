ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot cross buns stocked at Woolworths, Coles on Boxing Day as internet erupts

By Freddy Pawle For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Coles and Woolworths have caused the internet to erupt after stocking their popular hot cross buns just a day after Christmas .

The supermarket giants both started filling their bakery shelves with hot cross buns on Boxing Day, much to the surprise of many customers because Easter is more than three months away.

Woolies released its Cadbury hot cross buns for $5 for a pack of four, with the rest of the range being released in the near future, while Coles are selling up to 12 buns for $6.

'Our teams across the country are baking up a storm to bring Aussies the best innovation, quality and value that Woolworths has to offer this Easter,' a spokesperson for Woolworths said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016v0B_0jur4iuQ00

The decision to sell the buns so early comes after a hugely successful launch of the product at a similar date last year with Woolworths hoping to replicate the the number of sales.

'We sold more than 1.8million individual hot cross buns the first week they were on sale last year, and we anticipate the same as customers look to close off 2022,' the spokesperson said.

'Given the feedback from customers last Easter, we are confident these decadent buns will be popular once again.'

However, many shoppers took to social media to pile onto the early release of the buns from both stores, questioning the social norms of eating the baked good months before Easter.

'Are you kidding me, this must be a p*ss take? Take hot cross buns and shove it until Good Friday,' one social media user wrote in response to Woolworths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aZNj_0jur4iuQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDq9H_0jur4iuQ00

'Does that really surprise you? Woolies/Coles are selling Easter hot cross buns all year round ... greedy,' another replied.

'So tasteful, celebrating Christ's b/day with his means of execution,' one user pointed out on a post about Coles hot cross buns.

Another wrote on the same post, 'Idk [I Don't Know] why anyone complains. Those double choc hot cross buns are amazing'.

