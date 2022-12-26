Olivia Munn cradles son Malcolm by the Christmas tree

Olivia Munn shared a sweet Instagram Story on Christmas that showed her and John Mulaney celebrating with their adorable baby.

The actress, 42, and comedian, 40 – who have been braving the trials and tribulations of teething – appeared to be having a lovely holiday at home with their one-year-old son Malcolm.

'Merry Christmas!!' wrote Olivia, captioning a photo of her holding Malcom in front of their gorgeous Christmas tree.

Dressed in a cream-colored blouse, the Newsroom star held her beautiful little boy in front of a scenic window that overlooked the water.

Olivia's lustrous brunette hair flowed down her back as she gazed lovingly at Malcom, who was dressed in a dark green sweater and brown corduroy pants.

Munn went on to share a video of Mulaney putting together a new toy with Malcolm.

Father and son were surrounded by empty boxes and opened gifts, putting the final touches on a brand new activity table.

Malcolm adorably plops down on his behind at one pint, leading his dad to ask: 'You okay?"

'Helping daddy while wearing the cutest Japanese old man corduroy pants,' wrote Olivia, captioning the cute snippet.

Munn – whose mother is of Chinese descent – posted a photo of Malcolm in his 'Japanese old man corduroy pants' as a Japanese Christmas song played over the image.

Earlier in the week, John and Olivia shared another sweet video of their son after they came in from the cold.

The Saturday Night Live alum held Malcolm in his arms as Olivia recorded and said his name in the background.

The toddler's chubby cheeks were kept warm by a plush winter cap, causing him to peek out from under the brim of his headgear in order to look at Olivia.

John announced Olivia was pregnant in September 2021 amid a romance that went public on the heels of his split from his wife Anna Marie Tendler.

Olivia and John welcomed their baby the day before Thanksgiving 2021, after a whirlwind year in which John went to rehab and filed for divorce.

John went public with the pregnancy on Late Night With Seth Meyers , whose host had been part of his intervention in 2020.

He gushed about their 'incredible' new relationship, saying: 'Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.'