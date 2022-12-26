ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Arizona Cardinals in overtime

Tom Brady made his first ever NFL game on Christmas a winning one by leading an overtime game-winning drive.

Ryan Succop capped a four field-goal performance by drilling a 40-yarder with 3:41 remaining in overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Buccaneers stopped the Cardinals on their opening possession of overtime before Tom Brady connected on six straight passes -- two to Russell Gage -- to move the ball to Arizona's 19-yard line.

A false start penalty moved Tampa Bay back five yards before a pair of Leonard Fournette runs set up Succop, who split the uprights to snap his team's two-game skid.

Brady completed 32 of 48 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown to rookie Rashaad White for the Buccaneers (7-8), who remained one-game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints atop the NFC South.

Brady threw two interceptions to Marco Wilson on Sunday, marking the second time that he has been picked off on at least two occasions in three straight games.

Brady endured that indignity back from September 29-October 13, 2002 while playing for the New England Patriots.

Fournette rushed for 72 yards and added nine receptions for 90 yards and Chris Godwin added eight catches for 63 yards.

Arizona's James Conner rushed 15 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and Trace McSorley completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards in his first career start.

Greg Dortch made 10 catches for 98 yards for the Cardinals (4-11), who have lost five in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Wilson intercepted Brady for the second time late in the third quarter to set up a go-ahead score for Arizona. McSorley connected with Marquise Brown on a 47-yard pass before Prater capped a nine-play drive by drilling a 39-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 9-6 lead at 14:07 of the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay went three-and-out on its next possession and Conner capped a five-play, 33-yard drive by scampering around left end for a 22-yard score. The touchdown was his seventh of the season and sixth in his last six games.

The Buccaneers erased a 16-6 deficit in the fourth quarter. Brady connected with White on a 3-yard touchdown with 8:03 remaining before William Gholston's recovery of McSorley's fumble set up Succop's game-tying 42-yard field goal with 2:27 to play in regulation.

