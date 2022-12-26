ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooch abandoned at San Francisco airport is adopted by kind United Airlines pilot

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

An adorable puppy has been adopted by a United Airlines captain after being brought to San Francisco airport by a traveler from Asia who abandoned the animal on being told they had the incorrect paperwork.

The unnamed owner abandoned him in September when he was just 12 weeks old because he did not have the proper paperwork for the pet to remain in the United States.

Nicknamed Polaris, after United's business class product, the little dog was taken to an animal facility at Los Angeles International Airport where he was quarantined for three months while United officials worked to find a solution to keep him in the country.

The airline partnered with the San Francisco SPCA to find the German Shepherd mix  a new home, and now aged about six-months-old, was ultimately adopted by the United Airlines Captain William Dale who celebrated his homecoming with an adoption party at the airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnmgK_0juqpU4p00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSrNJ_0juqpU4p00

'United's Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy and find a loving home,' said Lisa Feder, San Francisco SPCA's chief of rescue and welfare.

Almost 30 airline employees applied to adopt Polaris but ultimately Captain Dale was selected.

'Sometimes we deal with the craziest of situations,' United spokesperson Vincent Passafiume told NBC News .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwWmH_0juqpU4p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLqPJ_0juqpU4p00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Rzp_0juqpU4p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOrZ9_0juqpU4p00

'This was probably one of the oddest we've ever dealt with and also one of the most challenging.

'To be able to get the outcome that we did as a team and see that Polaris will go home to a family that will give him a good life is really a special moment for me.

'It's a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with Captain Dale and his family — just in time for the holidays,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yoi2W_0juqpU4p00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5YES_0juqpU4p00

