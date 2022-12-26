ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack' on Russian airbase leaves three dead

By Will Stewart For Mail Online
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A new Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack today hit Engels strategic bomber airbase deep inside Russia , according to reports.

Loud blasts were heard at the base which is used by Vladimir Putin 's Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear missile carrying planes.

Early reports said three people were killed, and four more hospitalised, according to BAZA media, which has law enforcement contacts.

Planes at the base, some 310 miles from the nearest Ukrainian territory, were damaged, said VCHK-OGPU media in an unconfirmed report.

Earlier this month Ukraine was accused by Russia of a similar attack on the same airfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwdnT_0juqpLNW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMX9v_0juqpLNW00

Videos showed bright flashes seen as explosions from incoming Ukrainian attacks around the Engels-2 military base in Saratov region.

Air raid sirens sounded throughout the area and there also appeared to be the sound of gunfire.

Russian officials did not immediately confirm the attacks at the base, which has been used for conventional aerial attacks on Ukraine in the current war.

Saratov region governor Roman Busargin said there was no threat to civilians while stating: 'Information about the incident at a military facility is being checked by law enforcement agencies.'

He said: 'There is absolutely no threat to residents.

'All stories about the evacuation from the city are blatant lies, created far beyond the borders of the country.'

He warned Russians not to give details of the evident attack.

'Let me remind you that criminal liability is provided for the dissemination of knowingly false information,' he cautioned residents.

'All data on websites, media and citizens involved in this are promptly sent to law enforcement agencies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvH7y_0juqpLNW00

Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin said: 'According to preliminary information, a projectile tried to drop a drone on the airfield.

'Local residents report explosions. Air defences went off.'

Russian state media agency Tass quotes the defence ministry as saying:

'On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (2235 GMT), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region.

'As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.'

The airbase was previously targeted by Ukraine on 5 December, a huge embarrassment to Putin because it is a long distance from the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GsPR_0juqpLNW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vCQd_0juqpLNW00

It was claimed the earlier strike was by a repurposed Tu-141 Soviet-era reconnaissance drone known as Strizh.

A local said today: 'When it hit for the first time (December 5), the sound of the explosion was stronger.

'I thought someone's gas had exploded, I ran out into the street, all the car alarms went off in the area, although I live about two kilometres away from the airfield.

'Today at about 2:30am local time I heard a whistle and then a loud 'clap' - not one car alarm went off.

'The whistle before the 'pop' was distinct.'

Ukraine did not publicly claim responsibility for the earlier attack but said that such incidents are 'karma' for Russia's invasion.

After the last attack Putin was reported to have started hiding his fleet of strategic nuclear bombers based at Engels-2.

He moved six planes from the air base, it was reported.

In the 5 December attack two Tu-95s were damaged and two servicemen sustained wounds.

After this attack, a sign was displayed at the airfield saying 'Death to the Nazis'.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
New York Post

Ukraine hits Russian airfields, Moscow strikes back with barrage

Ukraine struck two airfields deep within Russia Monday, prompting a fusillade from Moscow that hit civilian buildings and infrastructure, and raising the specter of further escalation in the nine-month conflict. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Monday that Ukrainian drones penetrated Russian airspace to strike two air bases in south-central Russia, at Ryazan and Saratov. Russia said three servicemen were killed and four wounded in the attack, and two warplanes were damaged. One of the airfields, Engels air base outside of Saratov, is home to a squadron of nuclear-capable bombers. “The Kyiv regime, in order to disable Russian long-range aircraft, made attempts to...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Russian Airbase Kills 3 in the Dead of Night

Three servicemen are dead after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airbase for bombers, says Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The attack took place near the Engels base in the southern part of the country on Monday. Russian air defenses were able to shoot down the drone. However, falling debris fatally injured three technical staff, the BBC reports. This latest drone strike marks Ukraine’s second attack on the region, about 400 miles from northeast of the Ukraine’s border, this month. On Dec. 5, Russia accused Ukraine of two attacks near the same base and in the Ryazan region. The country’s Federal Security Service also announced that they killed a four-person, armed “sabotage group” trying to enter the Russian border region of Bryansk from Ukraine. Engels airbase in Russia was attacked by a drone again last night.It's a second attack on this airfield in a month. Airfield is located about 700km from 🇺🇦 border.This means 🇷🇺 air defense systems are not that good - no radars picked up the drone and it wasn't shot down. pic.twitter.com/poi2MR4FA9— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 26, 2022 Read it at BBC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

715K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy