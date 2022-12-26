ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google has a secret Christmas game that is so addictive – how to play it for free

By Sean Keach
 3 days ago
GOOGLE has a secret Christmas game that you will definitely want to play.

If you're waiting for Santa to arrive, there are few better ways to while away the hours.

Google has an addictive hidden game that is free to play Credit: Present Bounce

It's called Google Present Bounce, and it's totally free to play.

The game is part of Google's popular Santa Tracker website that lets you follow Father Christmas as he delivers toys around the world.

You can find it here.

The objective is to get the gifts into Santa's red sack.

You hit the green arrow to release the gift, but it'll likely just fall away.

To help the elves out, you need to use the tools available to guide the present into the sack.

You can drag them on to the game board to help move the present around.

One tool is a conveyer belt that moves the gift along.

Another is a spring-pad that can launch the present into the air.

You'll need to use them wisely (and dodge the obstacles) to get the gift to its rightful place.

It's important that you get it right, so no children are left without presents on Christmas morning.

Sadly you don't get a wage for your hard work, but there's always the satisfaction of helping Santa out at his busiest time of year.

See how high your score can go, and try to challenge your friends and family to beat it.

It's also a clever puzzle game, so it might take a few of you to work out exactly how to get the gift into the sack.

You can pause the game at any time if you're stuck.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

