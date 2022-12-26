Braith Anasta's ex-fiancée Rachael Lee welcomes new addition to family

Rachael Lee has welcomed a new puppy into her family named Archie.

The 35-year-old, who recently broke up with her NRL star ex-fiancé Braith Anasta, revealed the furry new addition on Instagram on Sunday.

Rachael held the puppy up to the camera to make the introduction to her 11,000 followers on social media.

'Our new fambam member,' she wrote.

The photo was shared by Sydney-based bricklayer Blake Hillen who the star is reportedly spending 'a lot time' with after her split with Anasta.

A source told Daily Mail Australia this month Rachael and Blake, who lives in the Sutherland Shire, have been 'inseparable' since Lee announced her shock split with the NRL star.

'I've spotted Rachael spending a lot of time the shire. I've seen her on a number of occasions with Blake, she looks very smitten around him,' said the source.

'Just last weekend they were away with Racheal's sister Bridgette and her boyfriend.'

While the nature of their relationship is yet to be confirmed, Blake has left comments on Lee's Instagram account.

Rachael has also left several comments on Blake's Instagram posts.

Little is known about Blake, however photos shared to his public Instagram profile show that he is an identical twin and father of two.

He enjoys the great outdoors and spending time in the ocean.

In addition to being a bricklayer, he is a keen boxer and holds a number of titles.

It comes after Rachael confirmed her split with Braith after she moved out of the home they shared.

Rachael, who shares four-year-old daughter Gigi with the former Roosters player, unfollowed Braith on Instagram and removed any mention of his name in her account bio.

She was also spotted several times without her engagement ring and spending most of her free time partying with her friends and sister Bridgette.

Braith also has an eight-year-old daughter Aleeia with ex-wife Jodi Gordon, while Rachael has a son, Addison, 11, from a previous relationship.

In September, the rugby league pundit confirmed the couple was going through a tough time following rumours they had split.

'Like many couples, we are going through a tough period,' he said on Instagram.

He insisted the pair had not broken up but were 'trying to work through this for us and more importantly for our beautiful family and our amazing children'.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Rachael and Braith for comment.