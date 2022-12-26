ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Braith Anasta's ex-fiancée Rachael Lee welcomes new addition to family

By Caleb Taylor For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rachael Lee has welcomed a new puppy into her family named Archie.

The 35-year-old, who recently broke up with her NRL star ex-fiancé Braith Anasta, revealed the furry new addition on Instagram on Sunday.

Rachael held the puppy up to the camera to make the introduction to her 11,000 followers on social media.

'Our new fambam member,' she wrote.

The photo was shared by Sydney-based bricklayer Blake Hillen who the star is reportedly spending 'a lot time' with after her split with Anasta.

A source told Daily Mail Australia this month Rachael and Blake, who lives in the Sutherland Shire, have been 'inseparable' since Lee announced her shock split with the NRL star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQFCs_0juqlyeJ00

'I've spotted Rachael spending a lot of time the shire. I've seen her on a number of occasions with Blake, she looks very smitten around him,' said the source.

'Just last weekend they were away with Racheal's sister Bridgette and her boyfriend.'

While the nature of their relationship is yet to be confirmed, Blake has left comments on Lee's Instagram account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMo1v_0juqlyeJ00

Rachael has also left several comments on Blake's Instagram posts.

Little is known about Blake, however photos shared to his public Instagram profile show that he is an identical twin and father of two.

He enjoys the great outdoors and spending time in the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wD1g5_0juqlyeJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CV34c_0juqlyeJ00

In addition to being a bricklayer, he is a keen boxer and holds a number of titles.

It comes after Rachael confirmed her split with Braith after she moved out of the home they shared.

Rachael, who shares four-year-old daughter Gigi with the former Roosters player, unfollowed Braith on Instagram and removed any mention of his name in her account bio.

She was also spotted several times without her engagement ring and spending most of her free time partying with her friends and sister Bridgette.

Braith also has an eight-year-old daughter Aleeia with ex-wife Jodi Gordon, while Rachael has a son, Addison, 11, from a previous relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMRdr_0juqlyeJ00

In September, the rugby league pundit confirmed the couple was going through a tough time following rumours they had split.

'Like many couples, we are going through a tough period,' he said on Instagram.

He insisted the pair had not broken up but were 'trying to work through this for us and more importantly for our beautiful family and our amazing children'.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Rachael and Braith for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3Rjp_0juqlyeJ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gogglebox family reveal the existence of their ‘secret son’ who was ‘not allowed’ to join the series

Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have revealed the identity of their “secret” family member.Fans of the Channel 4 series have grown familiar with the family who live in Great Dunmow, Essex.Across three seasons, Terry, Lisa, Joe and George have given their opinions on the latest TV shows.It turns out, however, that Lisa has another“secret” son who does not appear on the reality show with the rest.This week, George posted a video to TikTok to tell fans he has a brother who hasn’t been introduced to the Gogglebox audiences.The video shows George, 20, and his older brother Joe, 25 in...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
The Independent

Cher sparks engagement rumours after sharing snap of diamond ring on Christmas

Cher has prompted speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Alexander Edwards after posting a photograph of a huge diamond ring on Christmas day.The “Believe” singer, 76, showed her four million followers on Twitter a stunning ring with a large teardrop-shaped diamond and smaller diamonds around the band. She accompanied the picture with the caption: “There are no words. Alexander, AE.”The ring was displayed in a black box held by Edwards whose thumb could be seen in the photo, featuring a green and black flame manicure.Cher confirmed her relationship with the 36-year-old music producer in November, declaring that he...
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse

An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Kids Color Coordinate For Christmas Photos

'Tis the season for some healthy competition! On Christmas Day, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend posted a festive family photo on their respective Instagram accounts within minutes of each other — but the model revealed the timing was no coincidence, claiming the singer always strives to be the first to upload."Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat," the pregnant star quipped in caption. "See u in hell!!!!!"The Grammy winner, 43, took...
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Low-Key Revealed Her Baby Son's Face For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby son (who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson) back in Summer 2022, and immediately pulled a Kylie Jenner. Meaning she didn't reveal his name or show photos of his face. Until now! Kinda!. Khloé dropped several photos of herself and her kids ahead...
OK! Magazine

Inside The Kardashian-Jenner's Extravagant Christmas Bash — See Photos!

Another year, another Kardashian-Jenner party that is unforgettable! Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, 9, sang with Sia at the annual Christmas Eve party, which was held at Kourtney Kardashian's home in Calabasas, Calif. North sang alongside the musical artist in what looked like a box, and they performed Sia's hit songs, including "Snowman" and "Chandelier." The decorations were over the top, as there were red Christmas trees, chocolate — and all-red ball pit for the kiddos. Of course, the ladies went all out, as Kim, 42, wore a sparkly silver gown and sported her brunette tresses again. Khloé...
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Her Twin In Rare Family Christmas Photos

Jessica Alba and her family had a wonderful Christmas celebration. The actress, 41, shared a photo of herself with her husband Cash Warren, 43, and their three beautiful kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, on her Instagram on Christmas Day. The family all rocked matching pajamas, and her eldest daughter looked so much like her mom as they posed alongside each other.
People

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'

The SKIMS founder and reality star shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she divorced last month after eight years of marriage Kim Kardashian is all about the Christmas spirit — and love for her family. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared scenes from the recent holiday to Instagram on Monday, which showed her posing with daughters Chicago, 5 next month, and North, 9½, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½, at the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party. Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Renée also made an appearance in...
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
CALIFORNIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Actor Gary Lucy has been in a violent car accident

Gary Lucy was involved in a violent car accident on Monday, December 26th, as he revealed via the social network Instagram. The 41-year-old Hollyoaks star posted on Instagram the pictures showing how the car he was traveling in was completely destroyed. Despite the scare, Gary Lucy was lucky and only...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

715K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy