ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Hill

Russia, China complete naval drills, include practicing capture of enemy submarine

Russia and China have completed their weeklong joint naval exercises in the East China Sea, Reuters reported. The exercises, which began last week, included drills to practice capturing an enemy submarine, according to the news service. “The ships of the two countries, with the support of anti-submarine aviation, jointly searched for a submarine of a…
The Hill

Survey: Half of Americans, most Republicans think US global influence is waning

Roughly half of Americans and a large majority of Republicans think the nation’s global influence is slipping, according to a new Pew Research analysis.  Overall, 47 percent of respondents told Pew pollsters the country’s influence on the global stage is weakening, while 19 percent said it is waxing, with the remainder deeming it unchanged. The…
The Jewish Press

Iranian and Iraqi Currencies Plummet

The Iranian rial continues to plummet, despite measures by the country’s Central Bank. The Governor of Iran’s Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, acknowledged yesterday that the Iranian regime Foreign exchange reserves are low. Salehabadi added that the recent depreciation of the Iranian currency is also related to the ongoing protests in the country, and that he expects the value of the Iranian currency to stabilize in the coming days.
The Atlantic

How China Is Using Vladimir Putin

Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Belarus Says Russia-Deployed Iskander Missile Systems Ready for Use

(Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday. "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres...
CNBC

Taiwan reports China's largest incursion yet to air defense zone

Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday. Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defense...
YourErie

Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of applications, which smooths out some […]
San José Spotlight

Diridon: Societal suicide by carbon combustion is not ethical at any price

A headline in the New York Times on Oct. 28 reads, “Exxon and Chevron Racked Up Giant Profits.” Is it ethical to charge outrageous prices while selling huge volumes of polluting gasoline, to maximize profits, when the world is fighting climate change and inflation? The November 2015 issue of National Geographic pulled the climate issue together... The post Diridon: Societal suicide by carbon combustion is not ethical at any price appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy