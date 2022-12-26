Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks fall as China's COVID surge sparks oil demand fears and sends energy sector lower
US stocks closed down on Wednesday after extending losses late in the trading session. The Nasdaq led the market decline while, the energy sector was the biggest loser on the S&P 500. Oil prices dropped as investors grew worried over the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China. US stocks ended...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Russians Face Freezing to Death As They Run Out of Fuel To Heat Homes
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a coal shortage in the Russian town of Kamen-na-Obi and criminal proceedings could be initiated.
Star rising in Kremlin, Russia's Medvedev predicts war in West
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.
Only Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Russia, China complete naval drills, include practicing capture of enemy submarine
Russia and China have completed their weeklong joint naval exercises in the East China Sea, Reuters reported. The exercises, which began last week, included drills to practice capturing an enemy submarine, according to the news service. “The ships of the two countries, with the support of anti-submarine aviation, jointly searched for a submarine of a…
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
Survey: Half of Americans, most Republicans think US global influence is waning
Roughly half of Americans and a large majority of Republicans think the nation’s global influence is slipping, according to a new Pew Research analysis. Overall, 47 percent of respondents told Pew pollsters the country’s influence on the global stage is weakening, while 19 percent said it is waxing, with the remainder deeming it unchanged. The…
‘A sea change’: Biden reverses decades of Chinese trade policy
Forget tariffs. Biden’s actions to crack down on Beijing’s tech development will do more to hinder the Chinese economy — and divide the two nations — than Trump ever did.
The Jewish Press
Iranian and Iraqi Currencies Plummet
The Iranian rial continues to plummet, despite measures by the country’s Central Bank. The Governor of Iran’s Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, acknowledged yesterday that the Iranian regime Foreign exchange reserves are low. Salehabadi added that the recent depreciation of the Iranian currency is also related to the ongoing protests in the country, and that he expects the value of the Iranian currency to stabilize in the coming days.
Russia’s gas production, exports shrink from sanctions pressure: report
Russia’s natural-gas production will fall by 12% this year and its exports will decline by about a quarter, a sign that intentional pressure on the country from sanctions on oil are taking a toll.
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap
MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap.
How China Is Using Vladimir Putin
Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
US News and World Report
Belarus Says Russia-Deployed Iskander Missile Systems Ready for Use
(Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday. "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres...
CNBC
Taiwan reports China's largest incursion yet to air defense zone
Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday. Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defense...
Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of applications, which smooths out some […]
'Senseless barbarism': Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors. Live updates.
Russia once again targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, weaponizing winter with its largest attack in weeks. Live updates.
Diridon: Societal suicide by carbon combustion is not ethical at any price
A headline in the New York Times on Oct. 28 reads, “Exxon and Chevron Racked Up Giant Profits.” Is it ethical to charge outrageous prices while selling huge volumes of polluting gasoline, to maximize profits, when the world is fighting climate change and inflation? The November 2015 issue of National Geographic pulled the climate issue together... The post Diridon: Societal suicide by carbon combustion is not ethical at any price appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Comments / 0