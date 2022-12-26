Read full article on original website
South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea Should Not Be Feared Because of Nuclear Weapons -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that North Korea is not a source of fear because of its nuclear weapons, and its provocations must be met with retaliation, Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Australia Says No Change to Rules Regarding Travellers From China
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia is making no change to its rules around allowing travellers from China into the country, despite measures by some countries to require mandatory COVID-19 tests, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday. "We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian...
Lack of Info on China's COVID-19 Surge Stirs Global Concern
BEIJING (AP) — Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no...
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
Lithuania Signs Contract With Nexter to Buy 18 French Caesar Artillery Guns
PARIS (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defence Ministry signed a contract with French group Nexter for the purchase of 18 Caesar artillery guns, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter. The deal was signed during a visit of Lithuania's Defence Minister to Paris and is part of an agreement strengthening defence...
Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes
President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
Iran's Crackdown on Protesters Unacceptable and Intolerable, Italy PM Says
ROME (Reuters) - Iran's repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it," Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference. If Tehran does...
Algerian Journalist in Custody Ahead of Trial, Lawyers Say
ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who owns a media group and has been a vocal critic of the government, has been placed in a pre-trial detention, accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said on Thursday after he was arrested on Dec. 24. Reporters Without Borders, the...
U.S. Treasury Says Consumer Leases Can Qualify for EV Tax Credits
(Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that electric vehicles leased by consumers starting Jan. 1 can qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits, a decision that makes those assembled outside North America eligible. The announcement is a win for South Korea and some automakers...
Russian Pipeline Gas Exports to Europe Collapse to a Post-Soviet Low
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed. The European Union, traditionally Russia's largest...
Analysis-China's COVID Policymaking Under Scrutiny as Infections Soar
BEIJING (Reuters) - After China scrapped three years of zero-COVID curbs in 30 days, setting off a massive wave of infections, Beijing's policymakers face an immense challenge to treat the sick and minimise deaths while winning back public trust dented by previous policies. Scenes of overwhelmed hospitals, people on intravenous...
Agreement Over IKEA's Russia Sale Could Be Reached in Days, Says Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) - An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after...
Key Suspect in Danish Tax Fraud Could Be Extradited From Dubai, Denmark Says
OSLO (Reuters) -The Danish foreign ministry on Thursday said a Dubai court had ruled that the main suspect in a dividend tax fraud case can be extradited to Denmark for prosecution, although the decision will be appealed. Briton Sanjay Shah, who has denied any wrongdoing, is suspected of submitting applications...
South Africa Tanker Explosion Death Toll Jumps to 27
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll from a gas tanker blast in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has climbed to 27, the provincial health department said on Thursday. The explosion in the city's Boksburg suburb on Saturday tore the roof off the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders up to 500 metres from the scene.
Finland Proposes 30% Windfall Tax on Power Companies
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Finnish government said on Thursday it had proposed a temporary windfall tax on profits from the country's electricity companies as part of a European Union response to soaring power costs. The proposed 30% tax would apply to profits exceeding a 10% return on capital in 2023...
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
Poland Ready for Russian Oil Ban, Says Minister
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is prepared for a Russian ban on oil sales to countries implementing a price cap, the climate minister said on Thursday, with the country having cut its intake of Russian crude and secured alternative supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia. The Group of Seven (G7)...
India Makes Inroads Into Sri Lanka Under China's Long Shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July,...
