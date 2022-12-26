Meadow Height’s Cayden Bess came up with the play of the game with less than 10 seconds left as he drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to take a three-point lead. Bess's shot helped carry the Panthers to an eventual 49-47 victory on Tuesday at the Show Me Center in a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation quarterfinal that went to the death as two physical teams fought it out down the stretch.

PATTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO