Arsenal transfer news LIVE: West Ham build-up, Gunners battle Red Devils for Joao Felix, Smith Rowe ‘close’ to return

ARSENAL take on West Ham tonight in the Premier League as top-flight club football returns.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are battling Manchester United for the signing of Joao Felix, according to reports.

Reports in France believe that the Gunners and the Red Devils are the two final teams in the race for the Portugal star after PSG snubbed a deal.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe has stepped up his return from injury and could be back in action soon.

Follow ALL the action from the Emirates with our live blog below...

Gunners back in action

Arsenal return to Premier League action today against West Ham!

Arsenal's clash with the Hammers will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

You can live stream the action from the Amazon Prime Video app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Work for Art

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka adapting to a more advanced role was a "necessity" and revealed he threatened to axe him if he didn't.

Xhaka has gone from zero to hero under Arteta, having previously been stripped of the club captaincy in 2019 and being widely disliked after gesturing back at booing fans against Crystal Palace.

The Spanish tactician was the man to convince him to stay put in 2020 with the midfield intent on heading for the exit door.

Arteta told Sky Sports: "I think it was a necessity [change in role]. I think the squad wanted to evolve to another level and be more dominant and have more resources in the final third to attack and to score more goals. We needed to make that change.

"I spoke to him at the end of the season and said, ‘I need to unlock something in your brain because you’re so comfortable and confident playing in this area that you have forgot what is actually going to win us the game and the team now demands somebody here, so unless you unlock that I’m going to have to do something about it’.

"He took it straight away. He’s a very intelligent player, he came to pre-season fitter than ever, slimmer than ever, and he knew that if we wanted to take the team to a different level we had to change his role. He knew that was coming"

Adrien Rab grab

Arsenal are “pushing” to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot next month.

According to Repubblica, the Gunners are now looking to sign Rabiot in the January transfer window.

The midfielder's contract expires in June and he is allowed to discuss terms with teams outside of Italy from January 1.

But rather than lose the France international for nothing, Juve are more likely willing to offload him for a cut-price fee mid-season.

And it appears the opportunistic North Londoners are ready to pounce to try and bolster their midfield

Martinelli new deal latest

Negotiations between Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli about a new deal are in the “final stages”, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: “Negotiations between Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal on new long term deal are progressing to the final stages.

“It’s not done or fully agreed yet, also nothing signed – but it’s getting closer.

“Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka and [William] Saliba are #AFC priorities in terms of new contracts”

Saliba coming back

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on when William Saliba will return, suggesting he is ready for action.

Arteta said: "Everyone is here, they were all fine. Some came earlier than expected and they were buzzing to be back and part of it.

"I feel a really good energy around the place. They have got straight away into the rhythm and what we want.

"They are in a really good place. Obviously a huge blow with Gabriel Jesus and his injury and we’ll miss him for a period of time.

"The season has challenges, that’s a challenge we have to overcome, but if you’re going to be at the top there’s going to be those challenges"

Charlie Patino extension

Arsenal are set to trigger an extension to the contract of promising youngster Charlie Patino.

Patino, 19, is currently enjoying a loan spell at Championship side Blackpool.

In his 17 games for the Tangerines, the midfielder has scored twice and assisted two more goals.

Patino has become a fan favourite at Bloomfield Road, with fans coming up with their own song for him.

The Gunners are set to trigger a two-year extension to the England Under-20 international's deal which expires at the end of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The decision may also have been affected by the reported interest from Barcelona

Smith Rowe coming back

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is "close" to a return, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe has only made four league appearances due to injury this season but fans will hope to see more of him in the New Year.

Ahead of the West Ham clash, Arteta said: "Emile is close. He had a setback but he’s there and he’s in a good place. We've done a lot of things with Emile.

"Sometimes he has been close, sometimes he has been in different places to see a different environment. His attitude has been great and this is part of any career, any development to have periods where you are out and have long-term injuries.

"He needs to react to that but for sure he has got all of our support and he is a huge talent that we need for the second part of the season at his best because his contribution will be key to the team"

Joao Felix latest

Arsenal may struggle to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix in the January transfer window.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are finding it difficult to meet Felix's staggering asking price.

Romano wrote for Give Me Sport: “It’s true they had conversations with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

"But it depends on the conditions of the deal, because if it’s more than €100million (£88m), I think it is going to be difficult.”

If reports are to be believed, Felix is set to decide between a move to Manchester United or the North Londoners in January

Merry Christmas, Arsenal fans

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club will indeed be "active" in the transfer window following Gabriel Jesus' recent knee surgery.

He said: "We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team.

"This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window.

"We have to do that because it's really important, but then we have to get the right profile.

"It has to be the right player to take us to the next level."

The north Londoners, meanwhile, have been told they'll have to fork out a mere £8million to sign Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix.

The Portugal ace is looking for a new challenge and is open to leaving the Wanda Metropolitano in the January transfer window.

And it's claimed Atleti are willing to let the forward leave on loan for a fee of £8m.

That's according to journalist Duncan Castles, who claims the Spaniards would want Felix's wages to be paid in full.

The Gunners are expected to receive competition for Marco Asensio's signature from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio is looking to move on to greener pastures after eight years at the Bernabeu and is said to be open to a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the forward, with reports claiming Arteta views him as a potential solid addition to the squad.

But the Spaniard could face difficulty signing his countryman if, as Calciomercato claim, PSG have indeed entered the race to sign him.

It was recently claimed that Asensio was offered to both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: "Asensio has been offered by his agent to many important English clubs including Arsenal, Man United in the last two weeks."

Joao decision

If reports are to be believed, Joao Felix is set to decide between a move to Manchester United or Arsenal in January.

However, Arsenal could struggle to afford a permanent deal.

With the Gunners sat top of the Premier League and Manchester United in 5th, where should he go?

Joao Felix to Arsenal 'difficult'

Arsenal's deal to sign Joao Felix could be difficult due to the price tag, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Writing for GiveMeSport, the transfer insider revealed why he thinks Arsenal could struggle in the pursuit of the Portugal international.

He wrote: “It’s true they had conversations with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

"But it depends on the conditions of the deal, because if it’s more than €100million, I think it is going to be difficult.”

Leao reveals Premier League ambitions

Rafael Leao has admitted that he would like to play in the Premier League in the future.

Speaking to RDP Africa, he said: "Yes (I'd like to play in the Premeir League), in the future.

"But now I’m 100 per cent focused on Milan. I’m at a top club and I’m under contract. I also like the city of Milan."

Could Arsenal make a move for the winger?

Two-Way Fight For Felix

Manchester United and Arsenal are the main contenders for Joao Felix, according to reports.

The attacker has been linked with a Premier League move and helped put himself in the shop window with his performances for Portugal in the World Cup.

Now Mercato report that it is down to the two English giants to fight over his signature.

The 23-year-old is reported to be dissatisfied at Atletico Madrid and wants a January move away.

What a difference

Last season, ahead of Arsenal's 15th game, they were in 6th spot.

Mikel Arteta's team trailed Chelsea by 10 points and were 12 points off league leaders Manchester City.

But how things have changed. Over a year on, and the Gunners are 15 points clear of Chelsea and lead the table.

Arsenal fans will be hoping the team can get the job done in the second-half of the season.

I Want You

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

The full-back has impressed in La Liga this season and been a regular in the team despite only being 18 years old.

Calciomercato report that the Gunners and Newcastle are among clubs fighting over Fresneda.

Wait and Saliba

Mikel Arteta has kept fans guessing on whether William Saliba will be back on Boxing Day.

The young defender was part of the French squad who lost the World Cup Final but did not get much game time.

And Arteta said earlier this week: "We have the data on what he’s done in training in terms of minutes he didn’t participate much but it was a huge experience for him. Let’s see. When he gets back we’ll see."

William Saliba has been a revelation for Arsenal this season

Close to Return

Emile Smith Rowe is nearing an Arsenal return, according to Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder has only made four league appearances due to injury this season but Gunners fans will hope to see more of him in the New Year.

Ahead of the West Ham clash, Arteta said: "Emile is close. He had a setback but he’s there and he’s in a good place. We've done a lot of things with Emile.

"Sometimes he has been close, sometimes he has been in different places to see a different environment. His attitude has been great and this is part of any career, any development to have periods where you are out and have long-term injuries.

"He needs to react to that but for sure he has got all of our support and he is a huge talent that we need for the second part of the season at his best because his contribution will be key to the team."

Expect the Unexpected

Arsenal would lose top spot to Manchester City in the Premier League based on expected goals.

An alternative table has been revealed based on the XG metric which would see Arsenal lose four points while title rivals City gain a point.

Expected goals provides an insight into whether teams are under or over-performing in the league based on the quality of chances they make.

The data suggests that the Gunners have scored more goals than they should have and their results have been slightly better than performances.

In real life, Arsenal go into Boxing Day with a five point lead over Man City.

Several teams would see their fortunes changed based on the expected goals metric

Patino contract set to be extended

Arsenal are set to trigger an extension to the contract of promising midfielder Charlie Patino.

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying a loan spell at Championship side Blackpool.

In his 17 games for the Tangerines, Patino has scored twice and assisted two more goals.

Patino’s form has convinced Arsenal that he deserves an extension to his contract at the Emirates.

And now the Gunners are set to trigger a two-year extension to his deal, which is set to expire at the end of the current season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Jesus vs Felix head to head

With Arsenal said to be targeting a loan transfer for Joao Felix to replace the crocked Gabriel Jesus, we've had at how each of their league season's have gone so far.

Jesus has been an inspired signing for Arsenal but with Felix earmarked as the player to replace him in his absence, does he stack up and can he do the job the Gunners need him to?

The below table represents them in the Premier League and La Liga respectively, but it should be noted that Jesus has played over 1200 minutes while Felix has played just over 500.

Furthermore, the Arsenal ace's goal contributions have been far more spread out than his counterparts, with Felix netting a trio of assists on the opening day before three goals in two games before the World Cup.

Predicted Arsenal xi vs West Ham

Arsenal return to Premier League action with a test against West Ham.

The Irons are not playing as well as previous years but remain a tough customer.

This being said Arsenal have a selection dilemma up front with Gabriel Jesus missing.

But SunSport has had a look at how they could line up.

'No one is untouchable'

Diego Simeone has hinted that Joao Felix could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid, in a boost to Arsenal's hopes of signing him.

Arsenal have been linked with move for the forward after Gabriel Jesus was sidelined for an estimated three months following knee surgery.

A loan move appears to be the way forward for Arsenal, which will cost them £8m as they cover his wages for the second half of the season.

On the future of Felix, Simeone said: "I hope we can give Joao some serenity, joy to show what he learned at the World Cup - he's important.

"I only focus on Atleti to win. Our CEO words on Joao’s future? Whatever has to happen, will happen. Here no one is untouchable."

Dubai education

Rob Holding has revealed a host of Arsenal's academy players studied for their GSCE exams while touring with the club in Dubai.

Arsenal brought a number of academy stars with them for their warm-weather training camp to the Middle East.

And Holding has revealed the camp did not stop them from hitting the books when they had the chance.

Holding also praised the conduct of the youngsters, telling Arsenal media: "Yeah, they got to see how we behave and act away from the pitch, they could ask us questions and learn from the experience.

"They see what it’s like to live as a professional day-to-day. Especially the younger lads like Myles (Lewis-Skelly) and Ethan (Nwaneri).

"They were revising for their GCSEs while we were there, we had the academy teacher with us in Dubai, so that the boys could carry on with their lessons every day.

"It’s been a really good experience for all the young players."

Toure praises Carrick

Arsenal Invincible Kolo Toure has heaped praise on former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

Carrick, now in the dugout at Middlesbrough, will resume the long-standing United/Arsenal rivalry against Toure when they face off on Boxing Day.

And Toure, now Wigan's manager, praised Carrick as a player and said it was not surprising to see him doing well now ahead of their meeting.

He told Wigan Today: “It’s a great challenge for us. I like challenges, and this is another challenge. They’re a very good team with a very good manager that I know very well.

“As a player, Michael was unbelievable, and it’s no surprise to see what he’s doing as a manager.

“He knows the game, he’s a very intelligent guy, and he’s doing a great job. We’re all looking forward to it, definitely.”

Carrick was appointed at Middlesbrough on October 24, and has won four of his seven Championship games.

Holding us up

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has said the atmosphere at the Emirates this season is "different" to previous seasons, and declared it to be the best he has heard at the club.

Speaking to Arsenal's in-house media Holding said: "When I first joined we had some great moments, big games, late wins or whatever. It’s been wild before.

"The difference this year is that we are hearing it from the kick-off.

"We can sense everyone being loud and behind us, so yeah it’s the best I’ve known since I’ve been at Arsenal in terms of that, definitely...

"The supporters are really doing their bit to boost the atmosphere."