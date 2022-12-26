South Korea fires at North Korean drones after unmanned aircraft crossed the border

South Korea fired at five North Korean drones and scrambled fighter jets to intercept them after an unmanned aircraft crossed the border, the South Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea tracked the drones crossing from North Korea over what is known as the Military Demarcation Line between the two countries.

One drone flew all the way to the northern edge of the capital, Seoul, before returning across the border.

South Korea's transport ministry said earlier that flights departing from its Incheon and Gimpo airports were suspended following a request from the military.

The suspension began at 1:08pm (04:08 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22pm at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10pm, a ministry official told Reuters.

The official did not provide further details about the suspension.

South Korea said it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South's airspace.

It is the first time that North Korean drones have entered South Korean airspace since 2017.

Monday's incident came three days after South Korea said North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its latest weapons tests.

One South Korean military official described the latest incursion as a clear act of provocation by Pyongyang.

'Our military will continue to respond thoroughly and resolutely to North Korea's provocations,' the military said.