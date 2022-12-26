Bargain hunters queue from the early hours to snap up Boxing Day offers

Millions of shoppers appear to have defied Boxing Day expectations with early indications suggesting footfall at UK retail destinations is up by as much as half on this time last year.

Fears had been raised the cost-of-living crisis coupled with crippling rail strikes could affect the traditionally popular shopping day.

But central London, which has been hit hard by industrial action from transport unions, saw footfall more than double on Boxing Day morning.

Industry analyst Springboard said data up until midday on Monday showed footfall was higher across all three key destination types compared with the same period in 2021.

On high streets it was up by 59.4 per cent, in shopping centres by 46.6 per cent, and in retail parks by 33.7 per cent, Springboard said.

With footfall in central London up 139.2 per cent, the data firm suggested negative impacts from industrial action on the railways had not materialised as expected.

However, Boxing Day footfall this year has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, remaining 30.5 per cent lower than on December 26 in 2019.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said a likely factor in the increase was Boxing Day 2021 fell on a Sunday rather than a weekday, but added that the latest figures 'provide real reason for optimism amongst retailers'.

She said: 'Whilst the bounce back from the pandemic is a key reason for the increased footfall, a further boost to footfall is likely to have been provided by the fact that Boxing Day in 2021 was on a Sunday.

'This meant a number of stores were closed and some would have had reduced trading hours.

'As the day progresses, we are likely to see a smaller increase in footfall from 2021, however, given the scale of the uplift already recorded, the increase in activity from last year will remain significant.

'Footfall has undoubtedly been helped by the calm and sunny weather, which will have encouraged consumers to make trips out.

'These results provide real reason for optimism amongst retailers, as these results come in the face of another rail strike and the underlying challenge of the cost-of-living crisis.'

Research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.

Eager shoppers have been queueing since the early hours to get their hands on the best deals in a desperately-needed boost for the nation's struggling high streets.

In London, hundreds of people crammed into the capital's high-end Selfridges department store, with a huge line of people pictured massed at the entrance of the luxury shop.

While shopping precincts in Manchester and Birmingham are already heaving with thousands of visitors.

Travel experts predict more than 15 million Britons will hit the roads to take part in the post-Christmas sales.

There were warnings that people driving into cities to dodge the rail strikes could clog roads, bringing towns and cities could come to a standstill , with severe traffic jams.

But the predicted travel carnage has failed to stop bargain hunters in Manchester's Trafford Centre, who have piled into the shopping centre in their hundreds.

There were similar scenes in Birmingham, where hundreds of people lined the streets to be the first to get into the city's Primark and Zara stores.

But in the railway stations in cities nationwide - normally packed with eager visitors on Boxing Day - were deserted.

It comes as the latest wave of militant industrial action, which has already caused much disruption over the festive period, kicked in, causing fresh mayhem for post-Christmas sales.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) have again crippled Britain's train timetables with their latest walkout.

The walkout by train drivers and rail staff means more people will be travelling by roads.

The AA said it expects 15.2 million cars on the roads across the UK this Boxing Day, with football fans and eager shoppers among those most likely to travel.

And the RAC warned that the M25 is expected to get clogged up, with severe delays expected throughout the day.

Two hotspots for queues include junction 7 to 16 clockwise, and from junction four to one anti-clockwise.

A spokesman for the AA said: 'Traffic is likely to build around shopping centres as lots of people seek a bargain in the sales, meanwhile football fans will travel to see their teams.

'There is scope for localised traffic congestion and more short trips, but traffic should be dispersed throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas Day.'

There had been fears shoppers would be put off this year by the rising cost of living.

Earlier, Harshna Cayley, head of online payments at Barclaycard Payments, said: 'The rising cost-of-living and inflationary pressures have naturally had an impact on the amount being spent in the post-Christmas sales this year.

'Having said that, retailers can take confidence knowing that Brits still plan to make the most of the deals and discounts on offer.

'One trend that has emerged this year is the rising popularity of reselling sites.

'Many consumers intend to make the most of these platforms by adopting a love-it or list-it approach to Christmas gifts they receive, while also searching them to snap up 'second-hand' unloved bargains.'

The study also found personal tech items are most sought after among sales shoppers (42 per cent), with food and drink (41 per cent) and household technology items (32 per cent) also proving popular.

Boxing Day remains the most popular day to start post-Christmas sales shopping, with 47 per cent planning to make purchases either online or in-store today.

And an eager 46 per cent kicked off their post-Christmas shop on Christmas Eve, while 38 per cent started on Christmas Day itself.

But rising living costs are also having an impact on 42 per cent of shoppers who said price increases will limit their ability to shop in the post-Christmas sales.

Of those, 62 per cent plan to spend less in the sales than they usually would, according to the OnePoll figures.

While 27 per cent of those who feel rising living costs is impacting their spending ability in the post-Christmas sales are using the festive period to stock up on essential items only - with clothing (10 per cent) and necessary food and drink (eight per cent) their most likely purchases.

Harry Wallop, retail expert and commentator, said: 'The increased use of reselling sites this festive period makes perfect sense, and speaks to the fact that more Brits are thinking about the environment, as well as facing pressures on their personal finances.

'Given the tough economic backdrop, reselling unwanted items can help people's finances and is also a more conscious way to shop - reducing waste and enabling shoppers to snap up bargains at a price they wouldn't be able to get elsewhere.'

The surge into city high streets come as rail passengers were warned about the impact of the train strikes a week ago, with Christmas Eve services finishing earlier than usual, as the Britain's winter of discontent continues.

Network Rail had already told passengers to 'only travel by train if absolutely necessary' between the Christmas period to 8 January.

Boxing Day is usually an extremely popular day for airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express.

This year, however, passengers will be forced to find other ways of getting to and from Britain's airport.

Other services across the country affected by the RMT strike include the Merseyrail, which was due to run a half-hourly service across Merseyside.

Chiltern Railways historically ran two trains an hour between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway, calling at the Bicester Village outlet store.

Top 10 items predicted to be a smash hit in this year's Boxing Day sales

1. Personal technology items like smartphones, tablets and Amazon Kindles

2. Food and drink items - with chocolate and wine topping the list

3. Household technology items like TVs

4. Kitchen electronics

5. Fashion items like clothes, shoes, and accessories

6. Homeware items like furniture, cushions and bedding

7. Beauty packs with makeup and cosmetics

8. Discounted Christmas-related items

9. Sport and fitness kit

10. Children's toys and games

ScotRail historically operated a Boxing Day service in the Strathclyde area with its first Boxing Day trains between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High in 2021.

Northern operated a service between Liverpool Lime Street and St Helens Central on Boxing Day last year.

Southern also served several routes on that day, connecting London Bridge with locations such as Brighton, Crystal Palace and East Croydon.

Meanwhile coach operators National Express and Megabus have experienced strong demand.

As many head to the airports, more than 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk out in the latest round of industrial action.

Border Force staff will be on strike, affecting passport control desks at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports.

As a result military personnel have been drafted in to airports to keep passengers moving.

On Christmas Day passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick praised the 'brilliant' military for doing the job with 'record' efficiency today.

Throughout the winter months, Britain has seen union members from multiple different sectors striking over pay and working conditions over the last few months.

The Royal Mail walked out again on December 23 and stopped delivering letters and parcels – only prioritising special services.

Some 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) went on strike for the then 17th day, having cost the organisation over £100million already.

It meant last minute cards and presents did not to make it in time for Christmas.

The Royal Mail said despite 'well-developed contingency plans' it 'cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce'.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing also carried out industrial action last week on December 20, and the week before on December 15 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As a result more than 40,000 patient appointments and procedures were rescheduled.

The union, who is battling with the Government to provide an above inflation pay rise, have called two more dates for strike action.

Unless a pay plan is negotiated, there will be two 12 hour walk outs on January 18 and 19.

Ambulance workers have also planned two more days of industrial action to commence on January 11 and 23, affecting London, Yorkshire, North West, North East and the South West.

Thousands of ambulance workers already walked out this week prompting ministers to warn people to be careful, 'use common sense' and avoid risks.

GMB had originally planned a second ambulance worker strike on December 28 but took the decision to cancel it to 'allow people to enjoy Christmas'.