ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Ex-Uruguay star Fabian O'Neill, hailed by Zidane as one of 'most talented player sever', dies at 49

By Ed Carruthers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Uruguay and Cagliari defender Fabian O'Neill has died at the age of 49 after a battle with chronic liver disease.

According to the Uruguayan Football Federation, O'Neill, who earned 19 caps for the national side, was admitted to hospital on Saturday in a coma after suffering a hemorrhage.

The South American, who was once hailed by football icon Zinedine Zidane as one of the most 'talented players' he had seen, had struggled with alcoholism in the past.

After making his senior debut for Club Nacional in 1996 at the mere age of 18, the defender moved to Italy to play for Cagliari.

He went on to spend three seasons at the club, scoring 16 goals across 136 games, before moving to Juventus in 2000 and winning the Serie A title with the Old Lady.

After playing 20 times for Juve, O'Neill left to join Perugia before returning back to Cagliari in 2002.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">Lamentamos con profunda tristeza y conmoción el fallecimiento del ex jugador de la Selección Uruguaya, Fabián O&#39;Neill. <br><br>Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. <br><br>Q.E.P.D. <a href="https://t.co/KoQqfBBAUG">pic.twitter.com/KoQqfBBAUG</a></p>&mdash; AUF (@AUFOficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/AUFOficial/status/1607059424442568707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Orgogliosi di aver potuto ammirare da vicino il tuo genio: puro, cristallino, come i diamanti più preziosi. <br><br>Ci hai fatto innamorare della tua classe, Cagliari non ha mai smesso di voler bene al suo Mago con la &quot;10&quot; sulle spalle.<br><br>Riposa in pace, Fabian. Per sempre uno di noi. <a href="https://t.co/5qqhnoQabJ">pic.twitter.com/5qqhnoQabJ</a></p>&mdash; Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) <a href="https://twitter.com/CagliariCalcio/status/1607050979337289732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sNY2_0juqI3ta00

The defender also travelled to South Korea and Japan as part of Uruguay's World Cup squad in 2002, although he did not make an appearance at the tournament.

He remained in Italy for one more year before returning back to Uruguay to play for Nacional, where he retired in 2003.

Tributes have been flooding in for the defender, with Uruguayan news outlet, El Pais writing: 'Uruguayan football is in mourning.

'One of the best players to emerge in recent decades and who knew how to shine on the field with his talent and magic has left us.'

His former club Cagliari also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the defender: 'Proud to have been able to admire your genius up close: pure, crystalline, like the most precious diamonds.

'You made us fall in love with your class, Cagliari has never stopped loving its Wizard with the No.10 on his shoulders.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7nHy_0juqI3ta00

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star

The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer

The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
Yardbarker

Incredible gesture from Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez revealed

Enzo Fernandez is on top of the world after winning the World Cup. Only making the move to Benfica in July, he was a late addition to the Argentina squad, and ended up winning young player of the tournament. That was after scoring a brilliant goal and carving out a starting role for himself in the group stages.
theScore

Benzema's agent: Forward was fit for World Cup knockout stage

Karim Benzema's agent says the forward was fit and available to play in the World Cup knockout rounds after overcoming a thigh injury but wasn't selected because he was sent home prematurely by France. The Real Madrid star withdrew from Didier Deschamps' squad after France's medical staff discovered the issue...
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema’s agent continues beef with France coach Didier Deschamps

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has retired from France duty, but that does not mean the drama surrounding his presence is over. A number of reports have come out about Benzema’s presence at the World Cup. Benzema had a muscle injury just before the start of France’s campaign which was due to keep him out for a couple of weeks, however Deschamps sent him home immediately.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star on ‘revenge’ mission following World Cup disappointment

Often papers in Spain have a habit of selling the return of an injured player as ‘the new signing’, but Real Madrid may be about to get a different player back for the La Liga return. According to Diario AS, Karim Benzema is set on a revenge mission for the second part of the season.
Yardbarker

Not just Zidane, Brazil is targeting two other Juventus managerial targets

Juventus is set to miss out on making Zinedine Zidane their next manager because the Frenchman is on Brazil’s shortlist to become the next national team coach. Tite left the role after they failed to win the World Cup and they need a new man for the job, but Zidane is not the only coach on their radar.
AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
FOX Sports

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday. PSV announced on Monday that it had...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

715K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy