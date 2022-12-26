New Ulm Police were called around 2:26 Sunday morning to the report of a burglary at 601 South Jefferson Street. The criminal complaint says police arrived and established a perimeter around the residence. Police K9 Dino arrived and made entry into the residence along with two officers. One male was located inside the residence. The man identified himself as Jesse Lynch. But it was later determined that the male suspect is Scott Allen Gosen of Elysian. He was searched and officers found an Energizer brand headlamp, a lighter and a metal pipe containing a green leafy substance and burnt residue. The pipe tested positive for THC. Gosen was arrested and taken to the Brown County jail. He faces felony charges of burglary in the second-degree, felony burglary in the third-degree, felony fifth-degree drug possession and a felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name and a misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer. Charges against Gosen were filed in Brown County District Court Tuesday morning.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO