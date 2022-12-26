Read full article on original website
KEYC
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
kiow.com
Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard
The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
valleynewslive.com
Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township. They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound...
Jackson County Pilot
At least four injured — two critically — in rollover
At least four people were injured — two critically — in a rollover on Interstate 90 in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Jackson Ambulance Service and Lakefield Ambulance Service were paged to mile marker 77 on I-90 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two critically injured patients were expected to be air-lifted for additional care.
KIMT
Mason City man accused of stealing $50,000 from dependent adult
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult. Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. Studer is facing a charge of first-degree theft against an older individual – accessing a computer network.
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
knuj.net
MAN FACES SEVERAL CHARGES STEMMING FROM CHRISTMAS MORNING BURLGLARY IN NEW ULM
New Ulm Police were called around 2:26 Sunday morning to the report of a burglary at 601 South Jefferson Street. The criminal complaint says police arrived and established a perimeter around the residence. Police K9 Dino arrived and made entry into the residence along with two officers. One male was located inside the residence. The man identified himself as Jesse Lynch. But it was later determined that the male suspect is Scott Allen Gosen of Elysian. He was searched and officers found an Energizer brand headlamp, a lighter and a metal pipe containing a green leafy substance and burnt residue. The pipe tested positive for THC. Gosen was arrested and taken to the Brown County jail. He faces felony charges of burglary in the second-degree, felony burglary in the third-degree, felony fifth-degree drug possession and a felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name and a misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer. Charges against Gosen were filed in Brown County District Court Tuesday morning.
KIMT
Plea deal reached in Austin attempted murder case
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder in Mower County takes a plea deal. Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was arrested on December 13, 2020. Austin police say they got a report around 3:12 am of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW. Investigators say there was a loud party going on when a vehicle pulled up. Court documents state Starnes fired several shots at the vehicle.
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
