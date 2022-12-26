ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault County, MN

fox9.com

Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
MEDFORD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash

JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township. They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash

Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
GRANADA, MN
kiow.com

Turvold Sentenced on Theft Charges

Destiny Turvold of Emmons, MN pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 28 and 29, 2021. Turvold was sentenced to serve an additional indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years...
EMMONS, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Windom police report eight crashes in seven-day span

Car accidents have become commonplace, of late, according to the Windom Police Department. This week’s police report shows a total of eight crashes from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26. Slippery winter driving conditions appeared to be a factor in at least some of those accidents. In one case, a...
WINDOM, MN
knuj.net

MAN FACES SEVERAL CHARGES STEMMING FROM CHRISTMAS MORNING BURLGLARY IN NEW ULM

New Ulm Police were called around 2:26 Sunday morning to the report of a burglary at 601 South Jefferson Street. The criminal complaint says police arrived and established a perimeter around the residence. Police K9 Dino arrived and made entry into the residence along with two officers. One male was located inside the residence. The man identified himself as Jesse Lynch. But it was later determined that the male suspect is Scott Allen Gosen of Elysian. He was searched and officers found an Energizer brand headlamp, a lighter and a metal pipe containing a green leafy substance and burnt residue. The pipe tested positive for THC. Gosen was arrested and taken to the Brown County jail. He faces felony charges of burglary in the second-degree, felony burglary in the third-degree, felony fifth-degree drug possession and a felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name and a misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer. Charges against Gosen were filed in Brown County District Court Tuesday morning.
NEW ULM, MN

