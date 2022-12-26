Read full article on original website
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
valleynewslive.com
Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township. They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound...
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
kiow.com
Turvold Sentenced on Theft Charges
Destiny Turvold of Emmons, MN pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 28 and 29, 2021. Turvold was sentenced to serve an additional indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years...
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom police report eight crashes in seven-day span
Car accidents have become commonplace, of late, according to the Windom Police Department. This week’s police report shows a total of eight crashes from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26. Slippery winter driving conditions appeared to be a factor in at least some of those accidents. In one case, a...
knuj.net
MAN FACES SEVERAL CHARGES STEMMING FROM CHRISTMAS MORNING BURLGLARY IN NEW ULM
New Ulm Police were called around 2:26 Sunday morning to the report of a burglary at 601 South Jefferson Street. The criminal complaint says police arrived and established a perimeter around the residence. Police K9 Dino arrived and made entry into the residence along with two officers. One male was located inside the residence. The man identified himself as Jesse Lynch. But it was later determined that the male suspect is Scott Allen Gosen of Elysian. He was searched and officers found an Energizer brand headlamp, a lighter and a metal pipe containing a green leafy substance and burnt residue. The pipe tested positive for THC. Gosen was arrested and taken to the Brown County jail. He faces felony charges of burglary in the second-degree, felony burglary in the third-degree, felony fifth-degree drug possession and a felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name and a misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer. Charges against Gosen were filed in Brown County District Court Tuesday morning.
