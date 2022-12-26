ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fintechfutures.com

Ten fintech predictions for the year ahead

The turmoil of the global economic landscape in 2022 has not halted progress and innovation within fintech. It continues to be an exciting and dynamic sector, a vital cog in enabling business growth and seamless cross-border expansion. And 2023 promises to be just as exciting. Here are ten fintech predictions...
fintechfutures.com

Top five fintechs and neobanks of 2022

As we wrap up 2022, FinTech Futures takes a look back at some of the year’s top new fintechs and challengers across the world. From niche and targeted fintech start-ups addressing the needs of particular consumers, to neobanks that cater for more general needs but in a novel or improved way, 2022 has seen the launch of a number of new companies across the globe.
PYMNTS

Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers

Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
Money

5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.

