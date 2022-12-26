Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Ten fintech predictions for the year ahead
The turmoil of the global economic landscape in 2022 has not halted progress and innovation within fintech. It continues to be an exciting and dynamic sector, a vital cog in enabling business growth and seamless cross-border expansion. And 2023 promises to be just as exciting. Here are ten fintech predictions...
fintechfutures.com
Top five fintechs and neobanks of 2022
As we wrap up 2022, FinTech Futures takes a look back at some of the year’s top new fintechs and challengers across the world. From niche and targeted fintech start-ups addressing the needs of particular consumers, to neobanks that cater for more general needs but in a novel or improved way, 2022 has seen the launch of a number of new companies across the globe.
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
20 ‘Boring’ Jobs That Pay $100,000 or More
Starting from childhood, you're taught to dream big. The phrases "you can be anything you want to be" and "follow your passion" are deeply ingrained in the fabric of American culture -- so it's no...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
10 Companies That Will Let You Work From Anywhere and Are Hiring Right Now
Remote work has become mainstream, despite the latest push for a return to office from some employers. The most flexible form of remote work -- work from anywhere -- has also seen an increase in...
5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Five banks offering New Year’s bonuses worth up to $350 directly to your account – see the eligibility criteria
HOUSEHOLDS can kick off the new year with a bank bonus by switching accounts. Plenty of banks offer the free cash to attract new customers, whether it's to savings or checkings accounts. Just remember you'll typically be required to have a minimum balance to avoid fees, while others require direct...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
I did a year-end inventory on my finances and 4 mistakes cost me the most money
She lost money by ignoring investment mistakes, keeping too much money in cash, and paying for subscriptions she didn't use.
Comments / 0