bungalower
Touring drag show attracts protest at Plaza Live
A touring drag show, “A Drag Queen Christmas” that made a stop tonight at The Plaza Live in the Milk District attracted quite a crowd, inside and outside, after it sparked backlash from state officials and a written warning. The holiday-themed tour features performers from the hit reality...
bungalower
Amazing Acro-Cats circus returning to Orlando in January
The Amazing Acro-Cats (Website) will be returning to Orlando with their traveling troupe of trained kitties in January 2023. The Acro-Cats will be performing from January 20-23 at the Orlando Repertory Theater’s Black Box Theater at 1001 Princeton Street [GMap] in Loch Haven Park, showcasing the talents of former orphans, rescues, and strays. The show includes cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, playing drums and guitars, and probably doing your taxes or something.
bungalower
Bring to Orlando: Projected crosswalks and bike lanes
Orlando has a pedestrian safety problem, but you already knew that. Florida in general has seen the most pedestrian fatalities of any state in the last decade, and Orlando placed 8th in a 2022 Dangerous by Design report by Smart Growth America – a list that we’d previously ranked 1st in but then seven other cities got even worse and managed to knock us off our perch.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Orlando, Florida – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Orlando that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Orlando has to offer!. Divertiti!. Table Of Contents. show. Pizza Bruno.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
Discover Historic DeLand on a Date Day Trip
Orlando boasts endless opportunities for dating adventures, and its Central Florida location allows for even more fun through nearby day trips. A smidge closer to home than Volusia County’s gorgeous beachside cities, discover DeLand on a mini road trip. This... The post Discover Historic DeLand on a Date Day Trip appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orlandoweekly.com
Top tables: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2022
This was a year when third-culture cooking really made an impression in restaurants around the city. A new generation of chefs not only found their place amid the pull of competing cultures and. traditions, but celebrated their personal journeys through food, and in the process redefined “authenticity” of cuisine....
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
fox35orlando.com
NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch
LAKE MARY, Fla. - There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area. LAKE NONA. Fireworks will kick...
bungalower
Cool Job Alert: Gift Shop Clerk at Mennello Museum
Our friends at the Mennello Museum of American Art (Facebook | Website) are looking for a new clerk to run the front desk and the gift shop in their Ivanhoe Village venue. The role is required to perform a variety of tasks related to admission and running the art gallery. You would greet visitors, process admission and membership payments, and provide information about the museum, its programs, and current exhibits.
luxury-houses.net
Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake
10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date
During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
piratesandprincesses.net
Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?
Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
mynews13.com
Homeless on Christmas Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — With another cold night expected, many homeless will be seeking a warm place to stay in area shelters. While the shelters provide a safe home for some, others are not able to get in for one reason or another. What You Need To Know. With another...
WFTV
PHOTOS: Protests, counter-protests erupt outside drag show after Florida threatens Orlando venue
Drag show protest People rally in support of drag performances after protesters gathered outside an "all ages welcome" show in Dec. 2022. (Nick Papantonis)
bungalower
Orlando Business Journal hires new editor-in-chief
We told you HERE in November that Orlando Business Journal was looking for a new Editor-in-Chief to lead its newsroom, and it appears that they’ve made their choice. Sean McCrory, the current executive editor of the indie newspaper Denton Record-Chronicle in Dallas-Fort Worth, will assume the position on January 23, according to a recent post on OBJ’s website. McCrory, a UF grad with a degree in Journalism, and has worked with The Gainesville Sun and Florida Times-Union.
Orlando Area Recruits to Know, Class of 2024
Discussing the top 2024 prospects from Orlando.
bungalower
Ask Bungalower: What happened to the food carts downtown?
“Have you heard anything about food carts getting pushed out of downtown?”. In late November, a number of Bungalower readers started reaching out to us sharing that some of their favorite local food carts in the Central Business District were disappearing, and they couldn’t figure out why. Some readers...
