Personalisation fuels engagement and loyalty. According to Salesforce, 84% of individuals want to be treated as a person, not a number. Despite the necessity of driving individualised experiences, the banking industry is struggling to keep up with retailers, media and tech companies in delivering these highly tailored interactions and product offerings to their customers. And considering that millennials and Gen Z will comprise a significant faction of future bankers, it is pivotal that banks appeal to them with emotion, branding and lasting connections.

1 DAY AGO