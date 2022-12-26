ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

The Westchester prepares for returns, exchanges in White Plains

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmUz9_0juqD53L00

Customers are heading to The Westchester to return or exchange holiday gifts today.

News 12's Angelica Toruno was at The Westchester to see what costumers are exchanging and the stores different return policies.

The mall opened on Monday at 10 a.m. and closed at 9 p.m.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized

For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. If you’re a family with younger kids you might be looking for ways to ring in the new year that don’t involve staying up until midnight! Enter this list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations in Westchester and the surrounding area. You’ll find celebrations at some local libraries, museums, and even a local roller rink where you and your kids can ring in the new year at kid-friendly times.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
Furniture Today

Ashley boosts metro presence with its newest store in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. — Ashley’s newest store in Connecticut was the site of a grand opening celebration on Dec. 16. The 19,687-square-foot showroom, located at 2113 Summer St., is owned and operated by Eugene Chrinian, who owns 23 additional Ashley stores in surrounding regions. This store will employ approximately 15 people.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

New Brewery Built In Historic Mohegan Lake Church To Open Soon

An all-new craft brewery and gastropub built inside a Northern Westchester church more than a century old will ring in the new year with a grand opening celebration. Argonne Rose Brewing Company, located in Mohegan Lake at 1715 East Main St. (Route 6), will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate New Year's Eve. The first visitors to the establishment will be treated to quite a unique setting.
MOHEGAN LAKE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT

Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
DANBURY, CT
News 12

Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52

A well-known Eastchester businessman suddenly died last Friday. Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham. Provenzale had been honored as Grand Marshal of the Eastchester Columbus Day Parade and was a major contributor to...
EASTCHESTER, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

128K+
Followers
44K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy