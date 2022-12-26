Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea identify £35m Badiashile as Gvardiol alternative, Kante to Saudi Arabia, Bellingham latest

CHELSEA are in the market for a new central defender and have lined up alternatives to Josko Gvardiol, according to reports.

The Croatian defender has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but after an impressive World Cup, his value has rocketed.

And this has put Chelsea off due to the high valuation, David Ornstein reports.

Therefore, Benoit Badiashile, Piero Hincapie and Evan Ndicka are all being considered as potential targets for January as Graham Potter still wants a left-sided defender.

Free bets – Best betting offers in December 2022

Stay tuned with all the latest transfer news...

Cherry on top

Chelsea are up against Bournemouth as they make their return to Premier League action tomorrow.

The Blues' clash with the Cherries will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Graham Potter's side will be hoping to return from the World Cup break in better form than they were in before the tournament began.

N'Golo Kante targeted

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is being targeted by Al-Nassr despite his injury woes.

According to Get French Football News, the Saudi Arabian giants want to land Kante on a free deal in the summer once his contract runs out in June.

The midfielder has been plagued by injury throughout this term and was left out of France's 2022 World Cup squad after managing a total of only three appearances.

Al-Nassr are determined to sign some top stars in the summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo posing as a priority after his dramatic exit from Manchester United.

The club is being backed by the Saudi state to attract some of the world's biggest names in the country.

That is due to the country's attempts to win their bid to host the 2030 World Cup

Palace’s Wan love

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has fuelled speculation of Manchester United ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a return to Selhurst Park.

Vieira said: “Listen, he is a Man United player. We have to respect that and there’s nothing more to say about that.

“He is a good player, there is no doubt about that. He’s related to this football club, and I think he’s been loved by the fans.

“But again, he’s a United player. I hope we’re going to be busy [in January].

“We always work hard to try to improve the squad but we know how tough and difficult it is to find the players to improve the team.

“We are quite short on numbers but it is important to find the right players”

Martinelli new deal latest

Talks between Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli about a new contract are in the "final stages", according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: "Negotiations between Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal on new long term deal are progressing to the final stages.

"It’s not done or fully agreed yet, also nothing signed - but it’s getting closer.

"Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka and [William] Saliba are #AFC priorities in terms of new contracts"

Credit: Getty

Joao Felix latest

Arsenal may struggle to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, who is also targeted by Manchester United, in the January transfer window.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are finding it difficult to meet Felix’s staggering release clause.

Romano wrote for Give Me Sport: “It’s true they had conversations with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

“But it depends on the conditions of the deal, because if it’s more than €100million (£88m), I think it is going to be difficult.”

If reports are to be believed, Felix is set to decide between a move to United or the North Londoners next month

Cout me out

Aston Villa are willing to sell Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Villa are happy for Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian to find him a new club.

The attacking midfielder's time in the Midlands started brightly, as he scored four goals and assisted a further three in his first eight appearances.

The Brazilian has struggled this term, however, failing to contribute a single goal or assist in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Even former manager Steven Gerrard, who played with the 30-year-old at Liverpool, appeared to lose faith and benched him for his final two matches in charge.

Coutinho has yet to play for Gerrard's successor Unai Emery, having suffered a hamstring injury in early November

More Gvardiol alternatives

Chelsea are looking for several alternatives to RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol.

According to David Ornstein, the Blues are in talks with Monaco over a deal for Benoit Badiashile.

But the West Londoners are also keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka and Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie.

Gvardiol's asking price keeps rising and there are other teams keeping tabs

Josko Gvardiol alternative latest

Chelsea are struggling in their bid to sign RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol due to his rising asking price.

The Blues Chelsea are close to sealing Molde's David Datro Fofana and Vasco da Gama's Andrey Santos ahead of the January transfer window.

According to David Ornstein, the West Londoners are wighing alternatives, such as Monaco's Benoit Badiashile.

In fact, multiple sources suggest that Chelsea will sign Badiashile in the coming weeks ahead for around £30million

Credit: Getty

Merry Christmas, Footy fans

Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal WILL be "active" in the transfer window following Gabriel Jesus' recent surgery.

The Gunners' firepower has been weakened by the Brazil international's knee injury, which will be on the sidelines until March.

Arteta said: "We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team.

"This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it's really important, but then we have to get the right profile.

"It has to be the right player to take us to the next level."

Manchester United, meanwhile, are said to be in talks with PSV offer a January deal for Cody Gakpo.

The Red Devils tried to sign the Netherlands star in the summer but were unable to strike a deal.

But according to The Mirror, discussions over a potential transfer for the 23-year-old are underway.

Dutch giants PSV are willing to part company with Gakpo, so long as they receive a club-record fee for his services.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for Declan Rice's signature.

Rice has 18 months left on his contract with West Ham but has rejected three new offers from the club.

And The Athletic claim Rice's likely destination will be a return to Stamford Bridge.

It is, however, claimed the Blues are wary of potentially being pipped to the 23-year-old's signature by Manchester United or Manchester City.

Chelsea 'seal' David Datro Fofana deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of striker David Datro Fofana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider believes that the deal is 'sealed and completed' with him having already passed a medical in London.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Joao Felix to Arsenal ‘difficult’

Arsenal’s deal to sign Joao Felix could be difficult due to the price tag, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Writing for GiveMeSport, the transfer insider revealed why he thinks Arsenal could struggle in the pursuit of the Portugal international.

He wrote: “It’s true they had conversations with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

“But it depends on the conditions of the deal, because if it’s more than €100million, I think it is going to be difficult.”

Jose Mourinho in Brazil talks

Brazil have sent intermediaries to discuss the vacant head coach role with Jose Mourinho, according to Repubblica in Italy.

The iconic manager has also been linked with the Portugal vacancy.

He is said to be underwhelmed by the lack of ambition at Roma and could be persuaded by a new challenge at internatonal level.

Leao reveals Premier League ambitions

Manchester United and Chelsea target Rafael Leao has admitted that he would like to play in the Premier League in the future.

Speaking to RDP Africa, he said: "Yes (I'd like to play in the Premeir League), in the future.

"But now I’m 100 per cent focused on Milan. I’m at a top club and I’m under contract. I also like the city of Milan."

Badiashile the Blue?

Multiple sources believe that Chelsea will sign Benoit Badiashile in the coming weeks ahead for around £30million.

This would surely put an end to any interest in Josko Gvardiol, who has been a long-term target for the club.

Monacoâs French defender Benoit Badiashile is a target for Chelsea Credit: Getty

It could also put the future of Levi Colwill, currently on loan at Brighton, into doubt.

It remains to be seen as to whether a deal can be struck ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea identify Gvardiol alternatives

Graham Potter's Chelsea have already made the groundwork to sign David Datro Fofana and Adrey Santos ahead of the transfer window and were linked with Josko Gvardiol.

However, with the valuation of the Croatian rising, Chelsea are looking at alternatives for the January transfer window.

According to David Ornstein, Chelsea are in talks with Monaco over a deal for Benoit Badiashile and other options including Evan Ndicka and Piero Hincapie are being looked at.

Two-Way Fight For Felix

Manchester United and Arsenal are the main contenders for Joao Felix, according to reports.

The attacker has been linked with a Premier League move and helped put himself in the shop window with his performances for Portugal in the World Cup.

Now Mercato report that it is down to the two English giants to fight over his signature.

The 23-year-old is reported to be dissatisfied at Atletico Madrid and wants a January move away.

I Want You

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

The full-back has impressed in La Liga this season and been a regular in the team despite only being 18 years old.

Calciomercato report that the Gunners and Newcastle are among clubs fighting over Fresneda.

A Lu Club

Luis Suarez is reportedly set to join Brazilian club Gremio after being urged by a 'friend' believed to be Lionel Messi to make the switch.

The Uruguayan was at his boyhood club National but he is believed agreed to the free transfer following advice from his former Barcelona team-mate.

The striker is currently staying at Messi's home in Rosario to celebrate Argentina's World Cup triumph.

During their vacation, they are believed to have discussed Saurez's future and terms put forward by Gremio, according to reports.

Home A-Loan

Crystal Palace will be mostly looking at loans in the upcoming January window, chairman Steve Parish has confirmed.

Patrick Viera has engineered the club's second-best ever start to a Premier League season and they have been linked with a swoop for their former defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But Parish said: "There are one or two things we’d like to do, probably more loans than buys.

"We would really look to the summer to do anything major. We have a good squad, I think the players are very good, and I think we have a good points tally."

Hefty Price

Manchester United are reportedly convinced that Barcelona are trying to drive up the price for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder is a long-term target for the Red Devils after they tried to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that De Jong is "non-transferable", according to Sport.

But the report suggests that it is a tactic in order to raise his price ahead of a potential sale of the player.

Patino contract set to be extended

Arsenal are set to trigger an extension to the contract of promising midfielder Charlie Patino.

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying a loan spell at Championship side Blackpool.

In his 17 games for the Tangerines, Patino has scored twice and assisted two more goals.

Patino’s form has convinced Arsenal that he deserves an extension to his contract at the Emirates.

And now the Gunners are set to trigger a two-year extension to his deal, which is set to expire at the end of the current season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Wan Love

Patrick Viera has fuelled speculation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a return to Crystal Palace.

The French manager suggested that the Eagles could be active in the January transfer market after admitting his side are "short on numbers".

The right-back left the South London club in the summer of 2019 in a £50 million switch to Old Trafford but he has since lost his place in the team.

He said: "Listen, he is a Man United player. We have to respect that and there's nothing more to say about that. He is a good player, there is no doubt about that. He's related to this football club, and I think he's been loved by the fans.

"But again, he's a United player. I hope we're going to be busy [in January].

Maddison calls for investigation

Leicester star James Maddison has called for an investigation into a horror challenge in an FA Cup Youth game.

Foxes starlet Will Alves was on the receiving end of a "horrific" challenge from Wolves Youth star Caden Voice.

And following a day of outrage over the challenge, which has seen Alves suffer ACL damage and will see him miss nine months of action, Maddison took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

He said: "Wasn’t sure whether to comment on this publicly but feel like it really needs to be looked at.

"This tackle is not acceptable in any way. I’m devastated for young Will.

"A brilliant kid with a bright future now having to recover from this horrific challenge😞."

Four Prem stars make L'Equipe Team of the Year

Four Premier League stars have made the cut for notoriously harsh French magazine L'Equipe's Team of the Year for 2022.

Virgil van Dijk made the cut after helping Liverpool win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while also almost guiding them to Premier League and Champions League glory.

Kyle Walker made the cut at right-back after helping Man City to another league title, while fellow City star Kevin de Bruyne also made the team.

New Man Utd star Casemiro made it following strong performances at United which came after winning La Liga and the Champions League at Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, ex-Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois made the list after his Champions League final heroics, while a potential future Chelsea star in Josko Gvardiol slotted in besides Van Dijk.

Theo Hernandez completed the defence while Luka Modric went into midfield another stunning year from the Croatian.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi was joined by World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and Balon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

Prem top goalscorers

With the Prem now less than 48 hours from its return, lets remind you of the division's leading goalscorers from the first 14 games.

Erling Haaland is the runaway leader so far, but will he be able to maintain his strong form going into the business end of the season?