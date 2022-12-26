ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

How the royals start Boxing Day with the same Indian dish every year – and it was a favourite of the Queen’s

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSPVO_0jupkCXl00

YOU might be planning the ultimate turkey sandwich today, but for the royal family Boxing Day will start with a slightly more unusual dish.

King Charles enjoyed Christmas Day at Sandringham House accompanied by close family members including the Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKWwY_0jupkCXl00
King Charles and other members of the Royal family will sit down to an unusual breakfast today Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJf9D_0jupkCXl00
Kedgeree consists of flaked fish (often haddock), boiled rice, boiled eggs, curry powder, butter or cream Credit: Getty - Contributor

The family’s festivities are steeped in tradition and Boxing Day is no different with the day typically starting with a leisurely breakfast.

According to HELLO! on Boxing Day, the royals enjoy a buffet breakfast of kedgeree, bacon and eggs.

Kedgeree consists of flaked fish (often haddock), boiled rice, boiled eggs, curry powder, butter or cream.

It was also thought to be a favourite of the late Queen's.

It's just one of the family's festive traditions on Boxing Day, following a busy Christmas Day at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The royals spend much of the day enjoying outdoor activities, including walking, horse riding and of course - the annual Boxing Day pheasant shoot.

Yesterday the royal family attended a church service St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Charles' first Christmas as King.

Yesterday's gathering will also be the first time the royal family has spent Christmas at Sandringham since 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham but was forced to cancel her annual festivities in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The royal standard is flying above the private Norfolk estate where Charles and the Queen Consort will be on Christmas Day, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth’s tiara, Charles’ robe at Diplomatic Reception

The King’s closet is up for grabs. Camilla Parker Bowles donned Queen Elizabeth’s glittering sapphire-and-diamond tiara for the second time in a month at last night’s Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps Reception — and it turns out her embroidered blue coat actually belongs to another member of the royal family: her husband, King Charles III. The navy coat is a traditional Saudi robe known as a daqlah and was presented to the then-Prince of Wales by designer Yahya Al Bishri when Charles visited Saudi Arabia in 1998. Last night, the 75-year-old royal wore the robe, which is covered in stunning silver embroidery, over...
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc

Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not surprising to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. However, it would also be foolish to think they aren’t at least keeping tabs on what is said about the royal family in Harry & Meghan. The couple has reportedly figured out a clever way to stay on top of the news. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly having their palace aides watch the show instead, according to People....
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
Page Six

Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’

Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
The Independent

What did Prince Harry mean when he said ‘they were happy to lie to protect’ Prince William?

Ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry has suggested there was a difference in the way he and Meghan were treated compared to his brother Prince William.Prince Harry made the claim in a trailer released by Netflix on 12 December, ahead of the release of volume two on 15 December.In the clip, the duke stated: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The duchess then claimed that she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves,...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
934K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy