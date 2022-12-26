ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Fabian O’Neill dead aged 49: Tributes paid to Uruguay icon who Zidane hailed as one of most talented he’d faced

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40v3s6_0jupk86600

FORMER Uruguay player Fabian O'Neill has died aged 49 following a battle with chronic liver disease.

O'Neill was admitted to hospital on Saturday in a coma, after suffering a hemorrhage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZweQz_0jupk86600
Fabian O'Neill has died aged 49 following a battle with chronic liver disease Credit: AFP

And his death was later confirmed by the Uruguayan FA in a statement.

It read: "We regret with deep sadness and shock the death of the former player of the Uruguayan National Team, Fabián O'Neill.

"Our condolences to your family and friends. RIP."

His ex-team Cagliari said: "Proud to have been able to admire your genius up close: pure, crystalline, like the most precious diamonds.

"You made us fall in love with your class, Cagliari has never stopped loving its Wizard with the "10" on his shoulders.

"Rest in peace Fabian. Forever one of us."

O'Neill started his career in Uruguay in 1992 with Nacional, winning the league in his first season.

He went on to have later success in Italy, playing for Cagliari and Juventus.

And former Juve team-mate Zinedine Zidane described him as "the most talented player I've ever seen" according to France24.

The midfielder made 19 international appearances with two goals and finished his playing career in 2003 back at Nacional at only 29.

O'Neill leaves behind two daughters and a son, with his boy Favio a youth player in Uruguay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qp4Nz_0jupk86600
Fabian O''Neill playing for Cagliari in 1999 Credit: Getty

Comments / 9

Related
The Washington Informer

Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star

The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NEW YORK STATE
SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Yardbarker

Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder

Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
AFP

Brazilian football legend Pele has died: family 

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the "beautiful game," has died at the age of 82, his family said Thursday. - Sports royalty - Pele reached the pinnacle of his greatness at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the first broadcast in color, where he starred on what many consider the greatest team of all time, with talents such as Rivellino, Tostao and Jairzinho.
Yardbarker

‘Honoured’ – Casemiro responds to praise from Manchester United legend

Casemiro was influential as ever in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. The Brazilian dominated everything in midfield and registered an assist for Fred in the final minutes. Putting the World Cup disappointment well and truly behind him, Casemiro broke up play, lead by example...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
934K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy