ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Met Police respond to 13,405 knife crimes in Lawless London in 12 months: How safe is your suburb?

By Brittany Chain For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Met Police responded to 13,405 incidents involving knives in just 12 months, in a further sign Lawless London has become the knife crime capital of the country.

Between October 2021 and June 2022, 49,991 non-fatal crimes using knives were recorded across England and Wales, according to crime survey data released by the Office for National Statistics.

This is equivalent to 136 incidents every single day.

In that period, knife offences recorded by the Metropolitan Police increased from 10,605 to 11,232, to a rate of 125 incidents per 100,000 population.

Of the 679 homicides investigated in England and Wales during that time, 38 per cent (258) were a result of an assault using a knife or sharp instrument.

But that data period does not include the recent spate of high-profile murders and attacks which have gripped the city in recent months.

MailOnline can reveal between June and November this year, Met Police recorded a further 6,843 knife crimes, with 1,973 resulting in injury or death. In the 12 months to November, a total of 13,405 separate incidents were investigated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeBG4_0jupi3kt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKz4r_0jupi3kt00

The central borough of Westminster has the highest rate of offences by population with 253 since June, accounting for about one incident per 1,000 people, while Bromley, Kingston upon Thames and Richmond upon Thames have the lowest rates in London.

Kensington and Chelsea recorded 89 incidents, with 273 in Southwark, 113 in Greenwich and 120 in Islington.

August proved the most dangerous month across the board with 1,125 offences alone, compared to 850 in February.

Nearly a quarter of all killings and more than half of shootings in London are linked to gangs, mayor Sadiq Khan revealed earlier this year.

But he warned knife crimes are not solely a gang issue and affect the wider community.

Mr Khan first implemented a knife crime strategy in 2017 in an effort to tackle the epidemic, vowing to 'divert young people at highest risk of offending and victimisation away from a life ruined by crime'.

'Our communities are sick and tired of the damage being done by knife crime,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPiAM_0jupi3kt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTiLB_0jupi3kt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQbRz_0jupi3kt00

Research undertaken at the time found young, male gang members are the most likely people to be carrying knives in London.

Meanwhile outside of London, knife incidents in the West Midlands also increased from 3,299 recorded offences to 4,958 - 169 per 100,00 population - while Greater Manchester jumped from 3,297 offences to 3,563 offences.

The data, which analysed incidents police responded to over a nine-month period from October 2021 to June 2022, found that - while still high - knife crimes have actually fallen below pre-Covid levels.

In the year ending March 2020, 55,076 offences were reported.

The primary factor in this fall can be attributed to a 27 per cent fall in robberies using knives. But there was an increase in all violent and sexual offences involving knives except for homicide, which decreased by 1 per cent to 259 offences.

Homicide levels have also dropped by 5 per cent compared to the year ending March 2020.

The most recent data shows a homicide rate of 11 per one million people throughout England and Wales, compared with 12 per one million in 2020 and 10 per one million in 2021.

How many knife offences have occurred in London boroughs since June 2022?

Hillingdon: 124

Harrow: 105

Barnet: 155

Brent: 248

Ealing: 196

Hounslow: 140

Richmond upon Thames: 50

Hammersmith and Fulham: 103

Kensington and Chelsea: 89

Westminster: 327

Wandsworth: 170

Merton: 137

Sutton: 88

Islington: 162

Camden: 138

Haringey: 273

Enfield: 267

Waltham Forest: 111

Hackney: 203

Tower Hamlets: 207

Lambeth: 327

Southwark: 348

Croydon: 343

Redbridge: 122

Newham: 212

Greenwich: 158

Lewisham: 203

Bromley: 102

Bexley: 88

Barking and Dagenham: 116

Havering: 109

Kingston upon Thames: 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTMNr_0jupi3kt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8IrQ_0jupi3kt00

The same study also examined trends relating to gun crime in England and Wales, and found police recorded 5,976 offences involving firearms in the reporting period.

This represented a 10 per cent decrease in gun crime compared to pre-Covid levels in 2020, and on par with those recorded in 2021.

Offences using imitation firearms - replica guns including BB guns and soft air weapons - were the most prevalent with 2,060 recorded incidents, 37 per cent higher than in the year ending March 2020.

A total of 1,866 offences were committed using handguns, while there were 439 incidents involving shotguns.

The data involves any crime in which a firearm was shot, used as a blunt instrument or as a threat.

Gun crime is also trending down within London, according to Met Police data which recorded 1,464 offences in the year to September 2022.

Lambeth and Haringey experienced the most gun violence within that reporting window, with 102 and 94 known incidents.

Richmond upon Thames proved the safest suburb in London with just 13 known offences involving guns.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said earlier this year: 'London is inundated with crime at the moment and – apart from putting out statements – Sadiq Khan has done next to nothing on this.

'We have gang warfare on the streets of London in some boroughs... He needs to make this his No 1 priority and focus on getting rid of these gangs.'

But chief constable of the West Midlands Sir David Thompson told The Times after the release of the Crime Survey for England and Wales that the way crime is measured is 'completely mad'.

He said minor infringements such as spats between neighbours were being recorded as criminal acts and had the potential to skew the public's view.

'We are recording colossal amounts of stuff in this violence category that makes the public think violence is going through the roof. But their actual experience of violence is going down,' he said.

'We like to tell people to be polite and civil, but our job is about crime. Where somebody might wave a stick at you or come around and be rude about your children, that's incivility. It shouldn't be crime, but it's getting really close to how we're recording it.'

Mr Thompson has called for a Home Office inquiry into the way crime is recorded in an attempt to make it even across the board and in different departments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0Jew_0jupi3kt00

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight

A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
The Independent

Dramatic moment gang arrested at gunpoint during National Crime Agency weapons raid

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a gang was arrested in Birmingham as part of a major weapons raid by armed police.Officers with assault rifles swooped on the five men after boxing in their BMW in the Kings Norton area of the city.Bodycam footage captured the group being held at gunpoint by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on May 13 last year, and has been released after they were jailed this week. Officers can be heard shouting: “Armed police, stay where you are, on the ground. Get on the floor now. Put your hands in the air. Keep them...
BBC

Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test

Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
The Independent

Two arrested over murder of footballer in Birmingham nightclub

Two men have been arrested over the murder of footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.West Midlands Police said they held a 22-year-old in Birmingham city centre just after midnight on Wednesday while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London several hours later.They are to be questioned on suspicion of murdering Mr Fisher, who was out with friends at a nightclub called Crane in Digbeth when he was stabbed.Officers said they were called to the club at around 11:45pm on Boxing Day and despite efforts to save him, Mr Fisher...
The Independent

Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers

Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
BBC

Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids

Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime. A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday. More than 11kg of...
BBC

Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears

Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
The Independent

Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...
The Independent

Paedophile gymnastics teacher groomed and abused students as young as eight

A former gymnastics teacher has been jailed for grooming and abusing four of his underage students, some as young as eight years old.Norman Hogbin, 66, systematically groomed girls taking part in gymnastics, as well as other young victims, for many years.He bought the four pupils gifts, gave them preferential treatment and befriended their parents, police said.After Hogbin gained the parents’ trust, the paedophile exploited his position by sexually assaulting the young girls multiple times, according to police.Hogbin worked as a gymnastics instructor around Worthing, West Sussex, during the 1990s and early 2000s when the offences took place.Some of his victims...
BBC

Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder

Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
The Independent

Girlfriend of footballer stabbed to death at Boxing Day rave vows to get justice for ‘love of my life’

The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day has vowed to get justice for the “love of my life.” Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.In a heartfelt tribute on social media, girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best...
The Independent

Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor

A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that the victim had been injured.The man had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people, according to West Midlands Police.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, the force said.This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are...
The Independent

Birmingham stabbing: Clubgoers ‘filmed Cody Fisher’s final moments’ in vile Snapchat video

Clubgoers reportedly filmed the final moments of a 23-year-old footballer’s life after he was stabbed to death on a Birmingham dancefloor. Cody Fisher was on a night out at The Crane nightcub in Digbeth on Boxing Day when he was approached by a group of people on the dancefloor and attacked. He received medical attention but emergency service personnel were unable to save his life. A video, shared with Birmingham Live, appears to show Mr Fisher lying where he fell, while a voice can be heard saying “My man is dead”. The camera reportedly zooms in and out on...
BBC

Police say no crime committed after Renfrewshire rape report

Detectives investigating allegations that a woman was raped on a cycle path in Renfrewshire have said no crime was committed. Police Scotland had earlier confirmed officers were trying to trace a man in his 20s. It followed a report that a 41-year-old had been subjected to a serious sex assault...
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden

A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

715K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy