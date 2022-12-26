Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
WXIA 11 Alive
New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
