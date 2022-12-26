ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
