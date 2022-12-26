Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County seeks applications for vacant commissioner seat
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for County Commissioner for District Three. The district covers part of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs. It was vacated when the then commissioner, Ken Gray, was elected to the Nevada State Assembly. Typically,...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets its piece of $1.7 trillion spending bill
Carson City is getting a late holiday gift in the form of $1.1 million in federal infrastructure funding for a south Carson project. “This project includes a traffic signal and intersection improvements in Carson City’s designated Redevelopment Area #2,” reads a project description on U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei’s website. “This is an area identified by the city as an area to plan, incentivize and encourage revitalization with the hope of encouraging and attracting private sector investment that may not otherwise occur.”
Nevada Appeal
Carson school board backs document outlining funding need
The Carson City School District has provided its full support on a shortened document called “iNVest” that the Nevada Association of School Superintendents seeks to provide to the Nevada Legislature in the 2023 session to rally support for funding the state’s K-12 educational system. The document, an...
nevadabusiness.com
First Independent Bank Donates $10,000 to Northern Nevada HOPES’ Hope Springs Project
Reno, Nev. – First Independent Bank is proud to support Northern Nevada HOPES with a $10,000 donation to assist the organization’s programs that provide housing and support services to the community’s most vulnerable. The funds will support Hope Springs, Northern Nevada’s first tiny home bridge-housing project. Located...
2news.com
Douglas County Asks Residents to Prepare for Potential Flooding
Douglas County officials are informing residents to prepare for flooding due to storms moving through the region this Friday through Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada, and western Nevada. Douglas County residents could expect to...
nnbw.com
People: Francine Burge named public relations manager for the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs
The State of Nevada has hired Francine Burge as the public relations manager for the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. She will be working with the Division of Museums and History, Nevada Arts Council, and Nevada Indian Commission, elevating awareness of the work of the agencies and strengthening communications.
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
Nevada Appeal
Carson City warming shelter needs volunteers
A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc., Homeless Center and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the center, according to a news release from Night Off the Streets. “The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
Nevada Appeal
New trail: Start in Carson, end in British Columbia
In the autumn of 2023, weather cooperating, it will be possible for someone to walk from the steps of the Capitol in downtown Carson City and, following West King Street, get on a trail system that goes all the way to Canada. “Somebody will do it,” said Carson City Trails...
Record-Courier
112-year-old commercial center on the market
It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
Native American sacred sites are being damaged at proposed lithium mining site, Thacker Pass
News Release Reno-Sparks Indian Colony The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in northern Nevada is headed back to Federal Court on January 5th as the lawsuits against the project near completion, but project opponents are raising the alarm that Lithium Nevada Corporation has already begun work on the ...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
KOLO TV Reno
Another day of chaos at the airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the long lines at the ticket counter were gone Wednesday. Those affected by...
Nevada Appeal
Carson High speech, debate has first home event since COVID
Carson High School senior Abigail Cook is the only speech and debate student this year to remember what it was like to host a home tournament before COVID-19 set in 2020. She calls it a “doozy” if there aren’t enough judges to staff the competition long enough, something most of her classmates who have come after her hadn’t seen before this month’s competition.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Carson River south of Prison Hill crested at 5.65 feet at 1:05 a.m. today, which was a little bit higher than the forecast 5.5 feet on the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. A resident living downstream from Genoa Lane said the river is subsiding this morning.
2news.com
Free New Year's Eve Bash Planned for Community Seniors
On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash. It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno. The...
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Maintained Luxury Home with A Rare Combination of Fine Craftsmanship and Relaxed Comfort in Reno Nevada Asking for $3.75 Million
16955 Salut Court, Reno, Nevada is a custom home built by Neil Adams located inside the gates of the Montreux Golf and Country Club with a private Tuscany style courtyard and a rare combination of fine craftsmanship, relaxed comfort and luxury living. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16955 Salut Court, please contact Thomas Peregrin (Phone: 775-691-9356) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: Carson River flooding now expected this weekend
This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Carson City and other areas from Friday morning through Saturday evening as projections show the Carson River reaching flood stage over New Year’s weekend. The NWS is forecasting...
