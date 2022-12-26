Afa Anoa’i Jr., best known for his appearances with WWE in the late 2000s under the ring name Manu, knows a thing or two about what it means to be part of The Bloodline. The Bloodline currently boasts six members – Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. While Zayn may not exactly be part of the Anoa’i family, his dedication towards the faction and devotion to The Tribal Chief has earned him the prestigious title of “Honorary Uce” in WWE.

1 DAY AGO