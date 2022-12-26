Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
Backstage Update On AEW House Shows
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some details on the backstage talks in AEW regarding doing house shows. “AEW’s talking about doing more house shows. It’s a tough one because house shows with underneath AEW talent will not draw and will not be profitable,” said Meltzer.
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
Several Superstars Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW Brand Event In Columbus, OH
On Monday, WWE held a RAW house show in Columbus, Ohio as part of their ongoing Holiday Tour. According to a report from Pwinsider, several top Superstars missed the live event due to travel issues. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss failed to make it to the WWE Holiday Tour event.
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
Kevin Owens Reflects On His WrestleMania Match With Steve Austin
Kevin Owens wrestled “Stone Cold” Steve Austin when the WWE Hall Of Famer stepped back into the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Austin went over in the match with a stunner. WWE first approached Austin about the match in February, which marked his in-ring return after not wrestling in 19 years as he decided to retire due to neck problems following his match at WrestleMania 19.
Multiple WWE Superstars Comment On Making Their MSG Debuts
WWE have long considered Madison Square Garden their spiritual home. The Garden has a long history with WWE, and hosted events held by Vince McMahon’s father and grandfather. It has been the venue for all of WWE’s major shows: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. So...
Identity of MJF’s “Hot Chick” Mystery Woman From AEW Dynamite
Independent wrestler Daddi Doom was the “only hot chick in Colorado” according to MJF during last night’s Dynamite. During last night’s show, the AEW World Champion berated fans from the top of the arena and watched the show’s opener between Bryan Danielson and Ethan Page.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – Episode 95
The following are the results from episode 95 of AEW Dark: Elevation, which aired on December 26, 2022. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Leva Bates & Karizma. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski & Vertvixen. ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) def. Kiera Hogan. Dralistico (w/Jose...
Kurt Angle: Triple H Loves Pro Wrestling Like It’s His Wife
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Angle discussed Triple H and praised his mind for the professional wrestling business, as well as who he’d like to compete against at WrestleMania if he could compete.
Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For Losing The ROH World Title To Claudio Castagnoli
At AEW Full Gear 2022, Chris Jericho successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a Four-Way title defense. A month later at ROH Final Battle, Jericho lost the ROH World Title to Castagnoli, ending his reign at 80 days. While speaking on...
#JusticeForNashCarter Trends During Wes Lee’s WWE NXT Match
Fans on social media made their views clear during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, calling for Nash Carter to be rehired. Carter, a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, was released earlier this year after allegations of domestic abuse from his then-spouse Kimber Lee. While WWE reportedly did...
PHOTO: Zelina Vega Gets A New Tattoo
Tattoo artist “JPTronWalker” took to Twitter today to announce that he’s doing some ink work on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The Orlando-based tattoo artist posted the following photo, captioning it with the following:. “Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session!”. Vega later...
Jimmy Jacobs Discusses His Past Relationship With CM Punk & AEW Fallout
Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE’s creative team as a writer on April 1, 2015. Seven years later, on October 11, 2017, Jacobs was released from his WWE contract for posting a photo on social media with members of the Bullet Club during their invasion of Monday Night RAW. On Conrad...
Corey Graves Praises Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes Match At Hell In A Cell, Calls It MOTY
Corey Graves is adamant on one thing – Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event was an instant classic – going as far as to call it his pick for Match of the Year. This is the match where Rhodes came in dealing with a torn pectoral muscle, which occurred just days earlier.
Lance Archer Gives His Thoughts On MJF As World Champ
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Lance Archer expressed his feelings about the World Title picture in AEW and specifically critiqued current titleholder MJF. Unsurprisingly, Archer would like to be the one to defeat MJF for the gold. A few highlights (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):. On the AEW...
Manu On “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, Teases Potential Reunion With The Bloodline In WWE
Afa Anoa’i Jr., best known for his appearances with WWE in the late 2000s under the ring name Manu, knows a thing or two about what it means to be part of The Bloodline. The Bloodline currently boasts six members – Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. While Zayn may not exactly be part of the Anoa’i family, his dedication towards the faction and devotion to The Tribal Chief has earned him the prestigious title of “Honorary Uce” in WWE.
Eric Bischoff Claims Most People Don’t Know The Real Vince McMahon
On June 17, 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE following claims of hush-money agreements he had paid over alleged affairs with former WWE employees. Five days later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Eric Bischoff, who returned to WWE In...
