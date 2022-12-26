ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
Voice of OC

ontañez: The Future of Urban Planning and Climate Resilience in Southern California

Resilience is the ability to withstand uncertainty, recover rapidly from disruptions, and prepare for and adapt to changing conditions. As Southern Californians, we have two key questions before us: How can we improve the region’s climate resiliency? And, what tools do we have to plan for a more resilient future? In short, our resiliency could be vastly improved with comprehensive planning that is informed by data and risk assessment–and is properly planned for and mitigated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged

(CBM) – In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Water Agencies Collaborate on Groundwater Digital Platform to Help Address Dry Wells and Water Supply Shortages

December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California continues to respond and adapt to ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) along with. state, federal and non-governmental organization partners are advancing development of a tool for groundwater agencies to help with efforts to prevent dry...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Next City

Calif. State Budget Goes All in On CDFIs

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recently signed state budget has good news for CDFIs — and the people who benefit from them. The 2022-23 budget includes $50 million to establish the California Investment and Innovation Program (CIIP), a statewide CDFI fund. “It’s the first state-funding CDFI grant program in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/28: Storms expected to batter California into new year; Court denies feds request to delay hearing on Trinity River restoration agreement; Researchers around the world join forces to investigate missing snow, improve water resources modeling; and more …

Storms expected to batter California into new year. “With rain currently soaking much of Northern California, more atmospheric rivers are expected to spread across the state throughout the next week with a hope that much-needed snow will stick around. The National Weather Service Bay Area said hail and wind advisories across the San Francisco Bay Area would expire Tuesday morning. Winds with gusts of 45 mph buffeted mountain peaks and ridgetops, although some areas such as Mount Diablo, Lucas Valley and Mines Tower saw peak winds measured between 60 and 70 mph. Northern California could see isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, with flood advisories expiring around 1 p.m. And it’s only the beginning. … ” Read more from the Courthouse News Service here: Storms expected to batter California into new year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

10 new California laws that go into effect in 2023

This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

New California Overtime Rate in 2023 for Agricultural Employees Working for Employers who Employ 25 or Fewer Employees

December 28, 2022 - Oakland - California’s overtime rate for agricultural employees working for employers who employ 25 or fewer employees will change starting January 1, 2023. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will be required to pay overtime for all hours after an agricultural employee works over nine hours in a workday or over 50 hours in a workweek.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer

Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy