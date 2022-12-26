Storms expected to batter California into new year. “With rain currently soaking much of Northern California, more atmospheric rivers are expected to spread across the state throughout the next week with a hope that much-needed snow will stick around. The National Weather Service Bay Area said hail and wind advisories across the San Francisco Bay Area would expire Tuesday morning. Winds with gusts of 45 mph buffeted mountain peaks and ridgetops, although some areas such as Mount Diablo, Lucas Valley and Mines Tower saw peak winds measured between 60 and 70 mph. Northern California could see isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, with flood advisories expiring around 1 p.m. And it’s only the beginning. … ” Read more from the Courthouse News Service here: Storms expected to batter California into new year.

