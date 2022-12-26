Read full article on original website
Related
ontañez: The Future of Urban Planning and Climate Resilience in Southern California
Resilience is the ability to withstand uncertainty, recover rapidly from disruptions, and prepare for and adapt to changing conditions. As Southern Californians, we have two key questions before us: How can we improve the region’s climate resiliency? And, what tools do we have to plan for a more resilient future? In short, our resiliency could be vastly improved with comprehensive planning that is informed by data and risk assessment–and is properly planned for and mitigated.
Sacramento Observer
Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged
(CBM) – In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
goldrushcam.com
California Water Agencies Collaborate on Groundwater Digital Platform to Help Address Dry Wells and Water Supply Shortages
December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California continues to respond and adapt to ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) along with. state, federal and non-governmental organization partners are advancing development of a tool for groundwater agencies to help with efforts to prevent dry...
California spends $3 billion on EV chargers despite concerns energy grid can’t handle the extra load
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) approval of a plan to spend almost $3 billion to more than double the number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the state. The money will go toward creating 90,000 new EV chargers. This will bring the total number of publicly available chargers in the state to 170,000.
California could tear its circular economy if metal recycling is deemed hazardous waste
Any effort to regulate scrap metal facilities as hazardous waste treatment facilities threatens an important sector of California's circular economy and hinder key environmental goals.
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
News 8 KFMB
California's 2023 new law explained: AB-2097, minimum parking requirement for new housing
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, housing developers and business owners in California will no longer be required to include parking spots for residents and patrons if the project is located at least a half-mile from transit. Assembly Bill 2097: New Development Parking. Background:...
California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Big Oil launched a counterattack
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians get health care for $10 a month. The deadline is coming up fast
Covered California is barreling toward the first of two key open enrollment deadlines as New Year’s Eve approaches. If state residents want their insurance coverage to go into effect at the start of 2023, they must sign up for a policy and pay their first bill by Saturday. The...
Calif. State Budget Goes All in On CDFIs
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recently signed state budget has good news for CDFIs — and the people who benefit from them. The 2022-23 budget includes $50 million to establish the California Investment and Innovation Program (CIIP), a statewide CDFI fund. “It’s the first state-funding CDFI grant program in...
Newsom’s moderate course in California angers critics as his national profile rises
Newsom has a soft touch with California business, but you wouldn’t know it from his rhetoric.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/28: Storms expected to batter California into new year; Court denies feds request to delay hearing on Trinity River restoration agreement; Researchers around the world join forces to investigate missing snow, improve water resources modeling; and more …
Storms expected to batter California into new year. “With rain currently soaking much of Northern California, more atmospheric rivers are expected to spread across the state throughout the next week with a hope that much-needed snow will stick around. The National Weather Service Bay Area said hail and wind advisories across the San Francisco Bay Area would expire Tuesday morning. Winds with gusts of 45 mph buffeted mountain peaks and ridgetops, although some areas such as Mount Diablo, Lucas Valley and Mines Tower saw peak winds measured between 60 and 70 mph. Northern California could see isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, with flood advisories expiring around 1 p.m. And it’s only the beginning. … ” Read more from the Courthouse News Service here: Storms expected to batter California into new year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California laws let builders get around zoning to put housing in strip malls. Will it work?
New laws intended to help developers locate housing in old strip malls and parking lots will go on the books later next year as part of an effort to provide builders new tools to deal with the California’s lack of land for new residential construction. Bills from Assemblywoman Buffy...
ijpr.org
10 new California laws that go into effect in 2023
This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
goldrushcam.com
New California Overtime Rate in 2023 for Agricultural Employees Working for Employers who Employ 25 or Fewer Employees
December 28, 2022 - Oakland - California’s overtime rate for agricultural employees working for employers who employ 25 or fewer employees will change starting January 1, 2023. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will be required to pay overtime for all hours after an agricultural employee works over nine hours in a workday or over 50 hours in a workweek.
signalscv.com
Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer
Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
Comments / 4