ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indianrivermagazine.com

Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14

Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
FORT PIERCE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Stores, bakery open at Wellington Green

Three new businesses have opened at The Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch — A gift and novelty retailer, BoxLunch opened on Oct. 22. Known for providing free meals to people in need for every $10 customers spend, the 2,373-square-foot store showcases collections of pop culture-themed merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and accessories to collectibles and home goods. Info: 561- 437-6106 or boxlunch.com.
WELLINGTON, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside’s first publish workplace operated in a tent

The city’s first post office opened 125 years ago Wednesday, on April 17, 1894, in what the postal service originally spelled as “Westpalmbeach,” something that wouldn’t officially change until 1912. The 1894 opening is one in a series of “firsts” we have been highlighting that occurred...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Raise a new roof for St. Ambrose Catholic Church

Deerfield Beach – “Whether people receive a tax benefit from their contribution or not they should be thinking of St. Ambrose,“ said parishioner Frank Congemi. For some, it could be their New Year’s Resolution. The 20-year-old roof on the sanctuary is showing its age. When it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach To Flush Water System, May Taste Weird

Chlorine Taste Possible Starting January 5th. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water provided by the City of Boynton Beach may taste a bit weird in January, as the City plans to flush the system with chlorine. Officials released this advisory Tuesday morning: The City […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore high-rise will get enhance with document actual property sale

Years ago it was a gamble whether people would pay millions of dollars to live across from Palm Beach. They are, and records are being set. A record-high sale at The Bristol condominium in West Palm Beach is not just a benchmark for the sparkling tower on the Lake Worth Lagoon but also a top price for a condo in the city at-large, according to luxury real estate agents who handled the deal.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million

A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy