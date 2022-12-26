Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
'Make sure they got home safe': Fort Pierce restaurant owner makes breathalyzers available
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A restaurant on the Treasure Coast is making breathalyzers available and the owner says it's not just for the holidays. Suzanne Quitt is the general manager at Archie's Seabreeze in Fort Pierce. "We actually have a breathalyzer behind the bar, and we have a breathalyzer...
Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
The local lifestyle destination recently unveiled a fabulous foursome of new spots for shopping and dining The post Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
indianrivermagazine.com
Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
floridaweekly.com
Stores, bakery open at Wellington Green
Three new businesses have opened at The Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch — A gift and novelty retailer, BoxLunch opened on Oct. 22. Known for providing free meals to people in need for every $10 customers spend, the 2,373-square-foot store showcases collections of pop culture-themed merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and accessories to collectibles and home goods. Info: 561- 437-6106 or boxlunch.com.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
cw34.com
'Return of the Mack' singer pays for local marching band's shopping spree
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Up to 15 kids with the SOS Community Marching Band were given a post-Christmas shopping spree, all paid for by 'Return of the Mack' singer Mark Morrison. The Riviera Beach-based marching band went to the Super Target in Royal Palm Beach, located on...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside’s first publish workplace operated in a tent
The city’s first post office opened 125 years ago Wednesday, on April 17, 1894, in what the postal service originally spelled as “Westpalmbeach,” something that wouldn’t officially change until 1912. The 1894 opening is one in a series of “firsts” we have been highlighting that occurred...
Riviera Beach-Based Marching Band Gets More Celebrity Assistance
Several kids in the SOS (Sounds of Success) Community Marching Band out of Riviera Beach were given a post-Christmas shopping spree at Target, paid for by R&B singer Mark Morrison, known for his 1990s hit single "Return of the Mack."
Raise a new roof for St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Deerfield Beach – “Whether people receive a tax benefit from their contribution or not they should be thinking of St. Ambrose,“ said parishioner Frank Congemi. For some, it could be their New Year’s Resolution. The 20-year-old roof on the sanctuary is showing its age. When it...
Christmas gift of sight: Disadvantaged get free vision-saving eye care
BOYNTON BEACH — Maria Ovalle had cataracts obstructing her vision in both eyes for about two years. “I couldn’t read,” she said. “I couldn’t see from a distance. I couldn’t drive at night.” ...
Boynton Beach To Flush Water System, May Taste Weird
Chlorine Taste Possible Starting January 5th. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water provided by the City of Boynton Beach may taste a bit weird in January, as the City plans to flush the system with chlorine. Officials released this advisory Tuesday morning: The City […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
Manatees collect in West Palm Seashore lagoon to remain heat throughout Florida’s chilly entrance – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
(WSVN) – Florida’s biggest cold front of the season has manatees on the search for warm water. On Monday, more than 30 sea cows were found outside Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach. With the lagoon being right next to the FPL power plant, the warm water made...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore high-rise will get enhance with document actual property sale
Years ago it was a gamble whether people would pay millions of dollars to live across from Palm Beach. They are, and records are being set. A record-high sale at The Bristol condominium in West Palm Beach is not just a benchmark for the sparkling tower on the Lake Worth Lagoon but also a top price for a condo in the city at-large, according to luxury real estate agents who handled the deal.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million
A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
cw34.com
Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Downtown West Palm Seaside Leaders Ask for ‘Timeout’ on New Marijuana Dispensaries – Industrial Observer
In a rare bit of pushback against the explosive growth of Florida’s medical marijuana Industry leaders in Downtown West Palm Beach are asking the city to hold approvals of new dispensaries. However, it’s unclear if state law allows the city to make such a move — and whether it...
A third north county hospital? Palm Beach Gardens planners recommend complex at Alton
PALM BEACH GARDENS – Northern Palm Beach County residents may soon have three major hospitals available to them within an 8-mile drive. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has agreed unanimously to recommend that the city council approve plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road.
getnews.info
HOA Compliant Roof Washing in Boca Raton: Blue Shield Stands Ready to Help keep Residents in Conformity of HOA Rules
“Power Washing Service Boca Raton, FL (Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida)”. Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida sees uptick in HOA compliance calls for roof washing in Boca Raton as HOA boards crack down on violators. Residents in South Florida are finding themselves on the receiving end of fines...
Comments / 0