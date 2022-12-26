ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Am I Just a Friend With Benefits?

I've been seeing a guy for most of this year, and we've gone on a lot of what I consider dates — out to eat, movies, shows, etc. We hang out. We cuddle. We have a lot of sex. The other day, however, he introduced me as his "friend," and I'm really confused.
rolling out

How to know when to walk away from your mate

Cuffing season is in full force and won’t let up until after Valentine’s Day, which means bonds between people are either growing stronger or growing apart. During the colder months, it is easier to see which type of person you are in a relationship due to work slowdown and the uptick in social events. This is an especially good time to determine if your partner is truly right of a long term relationship or is more of an escort and companion for seasonal activities.
Vice

How to Know If Your Partner is ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Relationship

The first two months of 22-year-old Harshit Prajapati’s relationship when he was 18 felt straight out of a romance novel — from going on regular dates and having profound conversations to finding ways to make each other feel special, it felt like he had met his soul mate.
The Crawfish Boxes

If You Wake up Between 3:00 and 5:00 AM You Are at The Beginning of a Spiritual Transformation

Everyone has experienced waking up late at night followed by insomnia that makes you feel quite anxious. The Ancient Chinese Medicine Clock says that this is related to your health and it means that some of your organs are self-regulating at that time. Your feelings also affect how you sleep at night. Therefore, if you’re under stress, you feel emotional distress or are having nightmares, it might lead to insomnia and even bigger health problems.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The List

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Time Out Global

These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more

Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
M. Brown

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
Crystal Jackson

5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy