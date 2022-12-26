ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

81-year-old man with dementia found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An 81-year-old man with dementia and other medical conditions was reported missing in Southeast Portland, and police are asking for help bringing him home safe. Alfredo Caoile reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man wounded in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting near North Portland's Dawson Park that wounded a man. It happened Wednesday a little after 8 p.m. Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries. He took himself to the hospital. CRIME MAP | Check in on crime in your area...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist injured in Gresham crash

GRESHAM, Ore. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday. The person hit at least one car. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 26 near Southeast 11th Street in Gresham. Our crew on scene saw two vehicles in addition to the motorcycle at the site.
GRESHAM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire

WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

$700K worth of drugs, 26 firearms confiscated from Salem home; 2 arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Two Salem residents are in police custody after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of drugs and guns, the Salem Police Department announced Wednesday. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 50, were taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic...
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Falling Trees Killed Five People on Oregon Highways During Tuesday’s Windstorm

Five people traveling on Oregon highways Tuesday were killed by trees falling onto the road in the span of four hours, casualties of an intense windstorm that left 200,000 people without power. The National Weather Service’s Portland office recorded hurricane-force winds along the northern Oregon Coast yesterday afternoon: 86 miles...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

MultCo Sheriff's Office destroys over 200 guns used in crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office announced that it had destroyed over 200 guns with the aim of addressing gun violence and safer communities. 286 firearms were destroyed in the initiative. These firearms had been used in criminal cases, such as shootings, robberies, and domestic...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

