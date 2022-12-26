ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned street revealed in eerie pics with empty homes left to rot just yards from busy motorway

By Jacob Jaffa
 3 days ago

EERIE pictures have revealed an abandoned street filled with decaying homes just yards from a busy motorway.

The creepy road in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire is even visible to drivers on the nearby M53, but has been left to rot on the banks of the Mersey.

Eerie pictures have revealed the abandoned road in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire Credit: MEN Media
Spooky snaps reveal the extent of the dereliction Credit: MEN Media

Broken windows and loose bricks stand out on almost every building, while one home remains blackened and burned after a fire last year.

Toys, furniture and other rubbish is strewn across the street while black mould coats the walls around the caged window frames.

Modern fittings suggest that the street was occupied this century, and it is not know when it was abandoned.

Spooky snaps from inside one of the properties shows the floor littered with debris, beneath peeling and mouldy walls/

Furniture, presumably left by previous owners, sits empty, scattered across the rooms which seem to have been stripped almost bare.

The buildings were reportedly all used by businesses around 30 years ago, with peeling signs visible advertising security firms and an Italian restaurant, long since forgotten.

A cleaner sign, for a music tuition business, among a row of houses with newer rooves suggests more recent activity.

Local business owners say that the musician moved out around three years ago.

One local businessman told CheshireLive that the street is now "fly-tipping central" and called the houses "disgusting".

However, the dereliction has attracted some, including the crew of ITV's The Tower, who used the street as a location for a run-down area of London.

The locals said that the houses have been condemned a number of times but never demolished.

None of them knew what would happen to the building in future.

A spokesperson for Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "The Council will continue to listen to offers for the site.

"The condition and suitability of the buildings will be considered as part of any forthcoming development."

One local called the houses 'disgusting' Credit: MEN Media
Broken windows and black mould are a regular sight Credit: MEN Media

Hazel Clark
2d ago

This is high level Neglect on the Part of the Public Servants. Someone needs to make the Public Servants pay restitution for Their Neglect to these type of areas that are a danger to the public.

Daniel King
2d ago

Use some of that tax money to refurbish for the homeless, then make them work for it.

