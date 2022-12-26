ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

WATCH: Stunning Jet-Black Fallow Deer Caught on Camera in Rare Sighting

Sometimes you see a creature so damn beautiful that it takes your breath away. This stunning jet-black fallow deer caught on camera in a rare sighting is one of those animals. Unlike other types of deer, this species often retains the white spots on their brown fur into adulthood. However, they can also be found in a variety of other fur colors including white, dark chocolate, or light brown. Sometimes their remarkable paint jobs can even be jet-black like the deer in the video above. Fallow deer also have palmated antlers that make them resemble small moose. Similar to elk, fallow deer are often found living in small herds.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO

A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
a-z-animals.com

See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap

See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap. When these mountain goats made a leap across a deep ravine, we bet they didn’t realize that it would be watched more than seven million times! This footage creates a mesmerizing silhouette of several goats crossing from one rocky cliff to another. They do it with grace and elegance and you just want to watch it over and over again.
Marconews.com

Why a young polar bear was 'removed' from the wild in Alaska

A young polar bear that had been roaming alone near Alaska's Prudhoe Bay will spend the rest of its life in captivity. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explained that the bear was recently captured and transported to the Alaska Zoo because it had become accustomed to people and was deemed a public safety threat.
PRUDHOE BAY, AK
Field & Stream

A Bird Dog’s Final Fall

TINA WAS in perfect health. Well, almost perfect. At age 11, my orange-​and-white English setter had the beginnings of cataracts, visible as milky-blue reflections, in both eyes. I’d also noticed that she sometimes bumped into things—the doorway to her kennel, for example—in low light. My veterinarian, a setter man himself, assured me that this was not uncommon in dogs her age, and that while the condition wasn’t reversible without expensive surgery, it hadn’t progressed to the point that it would affect her in the field.
MONTANA STATE
Footwear News

Macy’s Stores ‘Sudden Permanent Closure’ of Pure Beauty Salon Leaves Stylists in ‘Disbelief,’ According to Announcement From Salon Staff

Pure Beauty salons, a chain that operates in rented spaces in Macy’s stores nationwide, among other retail outposts, joins a list of companies experiencing closures in 2022, with the latest occurring in Hawaii. According to an announcement posted to doors outside a location in Hawaii, “all Macy’s Salons” with permanently close on Dec. 31, adding that the outpost was informed that it only has a matter of days left to operate before closure. “It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many...
HAWAII STATE
Colorado Jill

Orphaned Bear Cubs Return Home for the Winter

(Colorado) One of the benefits of living in Colorado is the abundant wildlife. It is fun to see wild deer, elk, turkeys, and bobcats sharing the trails and open spaces around the state, but sometimes an encounter between a human and an animal can be hazardous.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

US winter storm death toll rises to 61

The death toll from a fierce winter storm that gripped much of the United States over Christmas rose to at least 61 on Thursday, officials said. Nine deaths were reported in storm-related car crashes in the midwestern state of Ohio with scattered fatalities in at least half-a-dozen other states.
BUFFALO, NY
a-z-animals.com

Watch ‘Challenger’ The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever

Watch 'Challenger' The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever. This video starts with roaring applause. A man with his arm outstretched wearing an animal handling glove releases a bald eagle inside a football stadium. The stadium is not completely enclosed, and you can see the clear, light sky behind the view of the bird.

