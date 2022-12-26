Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bull Elk Has Had Enough Of Paparazzi Tourist
Rutting season means one thing: DO NOT mess with the bull elk!. It's really a bad time to do it any time, but this time of the year, just say away. This guy thought he was safe because he was on the other side of a fence, and on the other side of a walkway.
WATCH: Stunning Jet-Black Fallow Deer Caught on Camera in Rare Sighting
Sometimes you see a creature so damn beautiful that it takes your breath away. This stunning jet-black fallow deer caught on camera in a rare sighting is one of those animals. Unlike other types of deer, this species often retains the white spots on their brown fur into adulthood. However, they can also be found in a variety of other fur colors including white, dark chocolate, or light brown. Sometimes their remarkable paint jobs can even be jet-black like the deer in the video above. Fallow deer also have palmated antlers that make them resemble small moose. Similar to elk, fallow deer are often found living in small herds.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Bald Eagle Snatches Canada Goose in Talons Before Feasting in Surreal Photo
"I like to think they're friends and the eagle is giving our boy a ride to the party," joked one commenter on the now-viral Reddit post.
Warning for Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Filmed in Oklahoma
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
LOOK: Incredible Photo Shows Bald Eagle Soaring With Huge Goose in Its Talons
A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons. The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.
See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap
See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap. When these mountain goats made a leap across a deep ravine, we bet they didn’t realize that it would be watched more than seven million times! This footage creates a mesmerizing silhouette of several goats crossing from one rocky cliff to another. They do it with grace and elegance and you just want to watch it over and over again.
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Grabs Fish Right Off Fisherman’s Line
Nothing worse than losing a fish on the line. But this one… pretty cool. You have the fish right next to the boat and out of nowhere in comes this apex predator that you have no chance in avoiding. Bald eagles are one of the impressive and majestic animals...
Bear Cubs Released Back Into Colorado Wilderness After Mother Charged Human
It was a big day earlier this week when officials from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department released two bear cubs that had been in their care for over six months. These cubs were successfully released into the wild by officials from the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, reports state.
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time. It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.
Mule Deer Bursts Through Window, Hangs Out in Basement of Colorado Home
Although the seasonal rut is coming to a close, it doesn’t mean wildlife is calming down anytime soon. For instance, one Colorado couple learned this the hard way after they found a mule deer in their basement. Last month, a mule deer busted into their Colorado Springs home after...
Why a young polar bear was 'removed' from the wild in Alaska
A young polar bear that had been roaming alone near Alaska's Prudhoe Bay will spend the rest of its life in captivity. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explained that the bear was recently captured and transported to the Alaska Zoo because it had become accustomed to people and was deemed a public safety threat.
A Bird Dog’s Final Fall
TINA WAS in perfect health. Well, almost perfect. At age 11, my orange-and-white English setter had the beginnings of cataracts, visible as milky-blue reflections, in both eyes. I’d also noticed that she sometimes bumped into things—the doorway to her kennel, for example—in low light. My veterinarian, a setter man himself, assured me that this was not uncommon in dogs her age, and that while the condition wasn’t reversible without expensive surgery, it hadn’t progressed to the point that it would affect her in the field.
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Face to face with a snowy owl
This time of year often brings certain memories to the front of my mind. The Christmas cold snap brought a wonderful albeit somewhat sad remembrance to mind.
Orphaned Bear Cubs Return Home for the Winter
(Colorado) One of the benefits of living in Colorado is the abundant wildlife. It is fun to see wild deer, elk, turkeys, and bobcats sharing the trails and open spaces around the state, but sometimes an encounter between a human and an animal can be hazardous.
Watch ‘Challenger’ The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever
Watch 'Challenger' The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever. This video starts with roaring applause. A man with his arm outstretched wearing an animal handling glove releases a bald eagle inside a football stadium. The stadium is not completely enclosed, and you can see the clear, light sky behind the view of the bird.
