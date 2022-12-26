ABC News' 'The Year: 2022' looks back at memorable events

As the world embarks on a new year, it leaves behind 12 months marked by war, celebrations, major political changes and more.

And ABC News was there for it all and will look back at this year's most riveting events in a two-hour special, "The Year: 2022," which airs Monday, Dec. 26 at 9 pm EST, and streams the next day on Hulu.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts will host the special and be joined by other ABC News correspondents, including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, David Muir, Juju Chang, Ginger Zee, Linsey Davis, James Longman and Janai Norman, who will look at specific news items and events.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Power infrastructure burns after a drone attack to Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on Dec. 19, 2022.

Here are some of the topics that will be reflected in the special.

The Year in Pop Culture

Jennifer Smith/Getty Images/iStockphoto, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - Two pickleball paddles and two pickleballs on court

"Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang will take a look at some of the pop culture and trending stories of 2022. From new obsessions such as pickleball and Worldle to Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster debacle, there was plenty of word of mouth.

Celebrity Romances

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, May 2, 2022, in New York.

ABC News' Janai Norman tracks famous marriages, engagements and relationships of 2022 such as Kim Kardashian's short romance with Pete Davidson, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tying the knot.

Newsmaker interviews

ABC News - PHOTO: ABC News' David Muir speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The "World News Tonight" anchor traveled around the globe to interview some of the biggest newsmakers of the year. David Muir will take a look back at those interviews including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former Vice President Mike Pence and the residents of Uvalde, Texas.

Law & Justice

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - Pro-abortion and anti-abortion demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, May 3, 2022.

ABC News Live's Linsey Davis explores the biggest legal and most significant moves that reshaped lives and policy in the U.S. such as the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Adnan Syed's release from custody.

Heroes & Changemakers

Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images - PHOTO: A child looks out from a bunk bed on board an evacuation train, Nov. 21, 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine.

Robin Roberts profiles some of the groups and people who fought through adversity and challenges to make the world a better place. Ukrainian civilians and troops who have defended their homes from Russian invaders, and Richard Fierro, who stopped a gunman at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, are some of the changemakers.

Breakout Stars

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - Quinta Brunson at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Dec. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan takes a look at the newest emerging stars in film, TV and music, including Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and global superstar Bad Bunny, as well as longtime working actors who have received recognition for which they’ve worked decades like Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Politics

John Minchillo/AP, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - A voter moves to cast her ballot at an electronic counting machine at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

"This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos explores the year's biggest political stories. The Jan. 6 hearings, the midterm elections that saw the Republicans can a slight majority in the House and the power players setting up their 2024 runs are some of the biggest topics.

National Geographic Photos of the Year

ABC News' Ginger Zee presents a showcase of some of National Geographic's carefully curated photos of the year. Zee will also highlight the work she and ABC News' climate team did to report on examples of climate change and other environmental stories. For more on this story, visit nationalgeographic.com .

A Royal Year

Paul Childs/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is escorted along the Long Walk towards Windsor castle in the funeral procession, in Windsor, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022.

ABC News' James Longman looks back at the coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles taking the throne and the fallout from Harry and Meghan's Netflix series.

In Memoriam 2022

The world lost several major figures this year. ABC News will remember the lives of Olivia Newton-John, Loretta Lynn, Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, William Hurt and James Caan, Madeline Albright, Mikhail Gorbachev and more.