Philadelphia, PA

Sources: Eagles Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson has abdominal tear

By Tim McManus
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he has a torn tendon in the abdominal area and is not expected to play again this regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged Monday that Johnson likely will miss time but didn't want to put a timetable on a possible return. The same goes for cornerback Avonte Maddox , who suffered a toe injury in Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys .

"We probably think they'll miss a little bit of time, but we'll never put a timetable on anybody. It's early on in the process here, too, with these guys, so [we] want to get some more information back. But kind of looking that way, but we'll see, and we'll see the severity and how long it will be," Sirianni said.

Johnson underwent an MRI, which confirmed the nature of the injury, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Cowboys.

Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson at right tackle for the remainder of Saturday's game. Moving forward, the Eagles also have the option of sliding Jordan Mailata over from left to right tackle and replacing Mailata at left tackle with 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard .

Johnson was forced to leave the Eagles' Week 14 game against the New York Giants with an abdominal strain. He was listed as a limited participant for a portion of practice the next week but played against the Chicago Bears and did not carry an injury designation into the Cowboys game.

The Eagles also are dealing with an injury to starting quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts , who missed Saturday's game with a sprained shoulder. His status also is uncertain to play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, league sources have told Schefter.

Johnson, 32, was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl this year, and he had started all 15 games for the Eagles this season. He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, a stretch that spans over 28 games, according to Pro Football Focus data.

The Eagles boast the NFL's best record at 13-2 and would clinch the NFC East, the conference's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with another victory.

The Spun

Eagles Are Working Out Notable Former Cowboys Player

Just days after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in one of the best games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are working out a former Cowboys player. The Eagles worked out former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, according to multiple reports. Dallas released Jarwin earlier this offseason after he fell behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Can Eagles' o-line hold up without Lane Johnson?

Whether or not Lane Johnson is able to come back for the playoffs, the Eagles face at least one crucial game without him. Johnson, who hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit in his last 24 games or a sack in his last 28 games, is out indefinitely with a torn adductor muscle.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pick

The New York Giants have made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon. They have reportedly signed linebacker Jarrad Davis to their 53-man roster off the Detroit Lions practice squad. Davis has played in three games this season but has only totaled three tackles (one solo). This comes after he played...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Tony Pollard's Status After Not Practicing This Week

It might be the Ezekiel Elliott show for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Fellow running back Tony Pollard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Titans after he didn't practice this week due to a thigh injury. According to Jane Slater, Pollard is going to travel with the team and will warm up to see how he feels.
The Associated Press

Ohio State, up by 3 at half, beats Alabama A&M 90-59

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Justice Sueing added 18 and Ohio State raced away in the second half for a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday as both teams completed their nonconference schedules. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and five assists for Ohio State (9-3), which rebounded from a poor-shooting first half to finish at 52%. Zed Key had 10 rebounds with nine points and three blocks. Garrett Hicks scored 11 points with six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (4-9), who have lost three straight games, all to Power 5 teams. Sensabaugh, chosen Big Ten freshman of the week the past two weeks, was 9-of-14 shooting while Sueing was 6 of 8. The two combined for 22 of Ohio State’s 54 second-half points after the Buckeyes led by just three at halftime. Ohio State went ahead by double figures for good after a 13-3 run to lead by 19 with 10 minutes remaining.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

ESPN

