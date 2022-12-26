Sources: Eagles Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson has abdominal tear

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he has a torn tendon in the abdominal area and is not expected to play again this regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged Monday that Johnson likely will miss time but didn't want to put a timetable on a possible return. The same goes for cornerback Avonte Maddox , who suffered a toe injury in Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys .

"We probably think they'll miss a little bit of time, but we'll never put a timetable on anybody. It's early on in the process here, too, with these guys, so [we] want to get some more information back. But kind of looking that way, but we'll see, and we'll see the severity and how long it will be," Sirianni said.

Johnson underwent an MRI, which confirmed the nature of the injury, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Cowboys.

Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson at right tackle for the remainder of Saturday's game. Moving forward, the Eagles also have the option of sliding Jordan Mailata over from left to right tackle and replacing Mailata at left tackle with 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard .

Johnson was forced to leave the Eagles' Week 14 game against the New York Giants with an abdominal strain. He was listed as a limited participant for a portion of practice the next week but played against the Chicago Bears and did not carry an injury designation into the Cowboys game.

The Eagles also are dealing with an injury to starting quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts , who missed Saturday's game with a sprained shoulder. His status also is uncertain to play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, league sources have told Schefter.

Johnson, 32, was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl this year, and he had started all 15 games for the Eagles this season. He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, a stretch that spans over 28 games, according to Pro Football Focus data.

The Eagles boast the NFL's best record at 13-2 and would clinch the NFC East, the conference's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with another victory.